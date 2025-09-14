Mariska Hargitay twins with the Emmys red carpet in figure-hugging velvet gown

Mariska Hargitay knows how to make a statement, and then some! Just days after rocking a daring red dress with a thigh-high slit during New York Fashion Week at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner, the actress decided to up the ante for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, September 14. While her red fit this time went in more of the elegance territory, it certainly wasn't any less of a stunner – or, in fact, any less of a red carpet statement.

Mariska, 61, arrived on the carpet for the Emmys in a beautiful Elie Saab red velvet gown, perfectly twinning with the red carpet itself. The sleeveless dress featured waist-cinching that accentuated her hourglass figure and gathering at the structured bust to emphasize her shape. Plus a train, who doesn't love a train?

© Getty Images Mariska Hargitay attending the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater

Prior to arriving on the carpet, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star shared some glimpses of her fashion on social media, including a photo showing off the back, and a clip walking the hall of her hotel. Her look was accessorized with tiered diamond earrings, her hair styled in voluminous waves, and classic glam with a pink-tinted lip, and her fans quickly began fawning over the look.

Commenters on social media left responses like: "MARISKA GIRLIES WE ARE ABOUT TO EAT SO GOOD!!!!" and: "Oooooh! Fine wine! You look STUNNING!!" as well as: "UMM YES QUEEN CAPTAIN!! YOU LOOK INCREDIBLE!! Have a wonderful evening!" plus the enthusiastic: "OH YOU WON BEST DRESSED HANDS DOWN." One even sweetly wrote: "that is JAYNE'S DAUGHTER," referring to her blonde bombshell mom Jayne Mansfield.

After the last time the actress wore red, at the Caring for Women dinner hosted by François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek, Mariska shared some photos on Instagram that spoke of her advocacy work and the evening she shared with other dignitaries in the field. "Last night at the @keringfoundation #CaringForWomen dinner, my heart overflowed with hope."

© Instagram The actress shared an initial glimpse of the outfit on her social media page beforehand

"The energy in the room was electric – fellow advocates coming together with one mission: to end gender-based violence," the founder of the Joyful Heart Foundation wrote. "In a time when devastating funding cuts are dismantling the very organizations that provide lifesaving support to survivors, we must continue to come together to support them in any way we can. The frontline advocates and organizations holding space for healing are facing unprecedented challenges."

© Getty Images She was styled in an Elie Saab red velvet gown

"I have endless admiration for @sffny, @freefromdotorg, @vip.in.nyc, and @equalitynoworg— incredible, extraordinary organizations close to my heart's work with @thejhf," the mom-of-three continued. "Each of these orgs transform survivors' lives with courage, vision, and justice."

© Getty Images The star went similarly red hot at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner

"Deep gratitude to @salmahayek and François-Henri Pinault for creating spaces where individual passion becomes collective action. Grateful to be doing this work with you. Thank you to @pomellato for including me in the beautiful evening," she concluded, earning praise for both her message and her style, including from Jamie Lee Curtis, who quipped: "Maybe I should just start asking to borrow everything you ever wear."