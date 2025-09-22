Victoria Beckham revisits Spice Girls era in new biker jacket

Victoria Beckham is highly regarded as a style icon of her time, and we love her for it. There is no trend or fashion item that she can't pull off. Throughout the years, she has dabbled in various colourways and micro trends, but she nearly always reverts back to thE winning formula of black, classically cut styles that are timeless in their look. The wife of David Beckham even followed this fashion ethos throughout her Spice Girl days too - rocking super sleek looks in browns and blacks predominantly. It's stood the test of time and is a formula that also works in her outfits today.

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper shared a snapshot of herself, alongside friends, to wish David's longtime pal David Gardiner a Happy Birthday. In the picture, the stunning 51-year-old was rocking a dazzling black leather biker jacket, giving Sandy from Grease a run for her money in the swish outwear staple. It had an incredible, uber chic cut with a high collar and roomy sleeves.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria looked incredible in her biker jacket

It really made us think of Victoria when she first became famous - when she was predominantly known for being a Spice Girl. Affectionately referred to as 'Posh Spice' to most back then, Victoria championed expensive, well-made clothes that were deemed perhaps a little bit more grown-up than her fellow bandmates. This jacket really reminded us of the Gucci offering she wore alongside David, who played for Manchester United at the time.

© Getty Images Victoria was known to wear classic clothes during her Spice Girls days

The ultra-famous pair attended the Gucci show in 1999, and their seeing double look shook the world. The fashionable couple wore head-to-toe leather outfits as they were papped front row of the show. Musing on the viral look, former footballing legend David told People Magazine in 2015: "Me and Victoria always laugh about when we went to this Gucci show and we had on matching leather outfits and now we're like, 'What were we thinking?!'."

© Justin Goff, Getty David and Victoria Beckham wearing their infamous black leather outfits in 1999

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Beckhams - A Love Story

The Boss model added: "We were living at her mum's house at the time and she was getting changed in her room – we weren't allowed to stay in the same room – and I was getting changed in my room downstairs. Then we both came to the kitchen and we were like 'Wow'. It was a LOT of leather. We still have those outfits..."