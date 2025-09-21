Victoria Beckham just wore her highest stilettos yet - alongside a 'naked' skirt

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to announce the news of her new foundation and why it's so special. The famously funny former Spice Girl shared a brand new picture with her Instagram fans, and in it, she was covering her face with a mock-up of a broadsheet newspaper, which had the headline 'Drop Everything' emblazoned across the front. Only VB's shoes and skirt were seen, and we loved them both. The fashion mogul wore a dazzling pair of sky-high stilettos, which she teamed with a fluid, light, transparent skirt, which nodded to the naked dress trend that A-listers are loving right now.

The wife of David Beckham penned a caption alongside the snap, which read: "Hot off the (beauty) press! Founder and Creative Director, Victoria Beckham, reveals what sets her new signature foundation apart — watch this space for the next installment of our new Victoria Beckham Beauty series."

Victoria's followers quickly reacted to the post and it seems that Victoria's heels were the star of the post. Fashion designer Donna Ida wrote: "Coolest shoes!" Another fan added: "Does someone know about these shoes?" And a third comically quipped: "Nice try with the newspaper disguise, but those heels are basically your autograph." We couldn't agree more!

© @victoriabeckham Victoria's high heels got fans talking

Victoria Beckham's new Netflix documentary

October is almost here, and it's a huge month for the CEO of Victoria Beckham Beauty. The famous brunette's Netflix documentary finally drops on October 9th, and fans are beyond excited.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Victoria Beckham official Trailer Netflix

The project comes just two short years after her husband gave fans a glimpse into the Beckham family life with his own feature, which was a huge hit for the streaming channel.

© Instagram VB's new behind-the-scenes docu-series with Netflix will be released in October

Speaking to Bloomberg about the upcoming documentary, Victoria revealed: "My husband convinced me to do this documentary. To be honest, I wasn't sure anybody would really want to see what I do every day. It focuses on what I do, and my role as founder and creative director of the two brands."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Victoria admits that David gave her the courage to open up in the documentary

The designer added, "I can talk about the journey, I can talk about struggles, because I can do that confidently, feeling it's not going to damage the brand. Nothing is sugarcoated. There are tears. And it did occur to me the other day, what am I going to think when I see those tears on a huge screen? Or on an iPhone? To be completely honest, I am in the hands of the editor now."