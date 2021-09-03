Christina Aguilera recreates Stripped album cover and fans love it

Christina Aguilera shared a stunning new snap that was reminiscent of the Stripped album cover, giving fans all the feels.

The singer was promoting an upcoming festival called Lady Land at which she will be performing, and the series of pictures saw her pose nude with her long blonde hair covering her breasts.

"One week until @ladylandfestival," she captioned the snap, adding: "Who’s going to be there?"

MORE: Christina Aguilera leaves fans gasping with revealing snapshots from big day

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera struts into her 40s

But it was the pictures that had fans commenting, with one excitedly commenting: "SCREAMING AT THE STRIPPED COVER POSE!"

Another added: "I’m getting Stripped album cover vibes," as more fans also said it was giving them "Stripped cover flashbacks".

MORE: Christina Aguilera is a vision in high-cut white bodysuit

LadyLand is an outdoor queer music festival which Christina will headline on 11 September in Brooklyn, New York. She released Stripped in 2002 and it features her hit singles Beautiful and Dirrty.

Fans couldn't help but notice the resemblence to her iconic album

The picture saw the 40-year-old posing in front of a mirror, with her blonde hair styled in wavy locks and the singer rocking just a simple pair of light wash jeans.

Her styling and make-up was completed by Etienne Ortega, who gave the star a classic nude lip with a darker lip liner framing the lips, and a simple smokey eye with neutral colors.

Stripped was released in 2002

The proud parent usually keeps her two children out of the spotlight but she put her daughter front and center to pay tribute to her on her seventh birthday in mid-August.

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker was in an emotional mood as she celebrated her youngest child Summer's big day.

In the adorable and rare photos, Christina was cuddling Summer, who was wearing an Xtina T-shirt and a broad smile. Others showed the little girl giggling with her famous mother and pulling some silly faces too.

Christina shared several images of her adorable daughter

The selection showcased the happy home life she has with Christina, her dad, Matthew Rutler and with the star's firstborn, 13-year-old, Max, too.

Christina penned a poignant message to Summer alongside the images which read: "Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit…time moves too fast but every year I'm so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be!

"You are so loved by all around you and inspire us to see the world brighter because of you and the special energy you radiate! Mommy loves you so much!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.