Christina Aguilera is dripping in diamonds for Marilyn Monroe moment

Christina Aguilera has always been at the top of her game when it comes to show stopping fashion moments since coming to fame in the late 90s but, in a recent video shared with her 9.9M Instagram followers, she looks better than ever.

The 43-year-old posted a sultry video of herself looking ultra-glam in a sculptural diamond encrusted, off-the-shoulder dress as she danced to Raye’s song, 'Oscar Winning Tears', from her debut album.

WATCH: Christina stuns in sparkling dress

Channelling her inner Marilyn Monroe, the blonde bombshell showcased a shorter hairstyle with voluminous barrel curls and a deep side parting, in her signature bleached shade.

The beauty look, created by her go-to make-up artist, Etienne Ortega, appears to be inspired by old Hollywood glam with a dusty rose pink lip and bronzy eye, not forgetting a classic pop of pink blush.

Speaking previously about his work with Christina, the MUA said: “I thrive under pressure and sometimes surprise myself with how well a quick glam turns out, especially when I know her face so well.”

As always her eyes were highlighted with her signature feline eyeliner flick and elongated lashes.

Christina Aguilera's recent weight loss transformation

The mother-of-two has undergone a major transformation this year after losing a significant amount of weight, while still keeping her famous curves, which has clearly boosted her confidence.

While reports swirled earlier in the year that the star might be using Ozempic, a diabetes medication known for its weight loss side effects, to reach her new weight goal, she maintains it’s simply a healthier lifestyle that has helped her shed around 50 pounds.

© Getty Images Christina stunned in a figure hugging dress at the Grammy Awards

Speaking to Glamour in August, the 'Genie in a Bottle' singer shared that in her 40s she’s given up worrying about what people have to say about her size stating, “Other people’s opinions of me are not my business.”

Christina previously opened up about how growing up in the spotlight was made more difficult by people constantly commenting on her body shape.

Christina's busy year

2024 was always set to be a huge year for the pop icon as she celebrated 25 years since her first single and debut album. To mark the occasion she released a six track EP with Spotify which included some of her biggest hits like 'Obvious' and 'What A Girl Wants', with a guest feature from Sabrina Carpenter.

© Denise Truscello Christina lit up the stage on the opening night of her Las Vegas residency

The singer also extended her cabaret-style residency at the Venetian’s Voltaire theatre in Las Vegas, which began on December 30th last year, to include 10 new dates from April to August due to overwhelming demand.

