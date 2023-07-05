Greta Gerwig quietly welcomed second baby with Noah Baumbach in early 2023

The Barbie co-writers have been together since 2011, and also share a son, Harold, born in 2019

In the midst of one of the most exciting moments of her career with the upcoming release of Barbie, Greta Gerwig had even more to celebrate outside of the spotlight.

The acclaimed actor and director, 39, quietly welcomed a baby, her second child with partner and frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach. While Greta has been traveling the world promoting Barbie, and has made plenty of red carpet appearances sans bump, the arrival of her second child wasn't confirmed until a July 3 Rolling Stone feature. The article notes that the Little Women director has "a three-month-old baby at home." She and Noah, 53, also welcomed son Harold Ralph in 2019. Reps for the couple denied HELLO!'s request for comment.

Greta first confirmed the news of her second pregnancy in December of last year, during an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she declared: "I am with child."

Prior to the late-night appearance, she attempted to reveal her pregnancy at an event the month before, but she said: "It didn't get reported on. Turns out nobody's paying attention to you."

Though Greta and Noah have never confirmed they've married, the former is captured in a photo for Rolling Stone wearing a gold band on one ring finger and a diamond ring on the other, plus a necklace with charms featuring an N for Noah, H for Harold, and a third charm with an unseen initial, presumably for her second child.

Greta and Noah have been together since 2011. They first met in 2010 when Noah cast Greta alongside Ben Stiller in the 2010 film Greenberg. At the time, he was married to actress Jennifer Lason Leigh, his partner since 2005; they share with son Rohmer, 13. They finalized their divorce in 2013.

Greta first confirmed her second pregnancy in December 2022

In 2012, the couple debuted their first film together, Frances Ha, which they co-wrote and Greta starred in as the titular character.

"What I didn't know is that Greta was this incredible writer, I mean, I had a feeling she'd be a great collaborator, but that writing really was kind of her thing when she was in college, and so I really lucked out. It was amazing," Noah told Variety at the time.

The couple at the 2012 Telluride Film Festival

Their third collaboration, Mistress America, was released in 2015. Greta co-wrote, co-produced and starred in the film, while her partner was co-producer, co-writer and director.

They didn't make their official red carpet debut as a couple until 2018

Giving rare insight into their relationship, both romantic and professional, Noah told Collider: "We really share a lot of the same sensibilities," adding: "We like a lot of the same movies. In writing, behavioral building blocks are interesting to both of us, so when we start talking about doing something together, there's a lot of common ground, even though we're bringing in our own perspectives and our own lives to it, but it feels very easy."

Greta, Noah, and their Barbie star Margot at the Asteroid City premiere on June 13, 2023

Despite their multiple collaborations, they didn't make their red carpet debut as a couple until January 2018, at the Golden Globe Awards, where Greta was honored with the Best Comedy or Musical Film award for Lady Bird, which starred Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet.

In March of the following year, they welcomed their first son, Harold, and in December, Greta posed on the cover of Vogue with the now four-year-old, who she welcomed less than a day after finishing the rough-cut for her other critically-acclaimed film, Little Women.