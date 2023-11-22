Jennifer Lopez kicked off cosy season in these cult fashion girl silk pyjamas

We had our suspicions that having Jennifer Lopez as a BFF would involve a lot of laughs, love and late nights. We can now confirm this all to be true thanks to her new (hilarious) video with bestie Loren Ridinger, the entrepreneur behind internet retail giants Shop and Market America.

In a video posted to both Jen and Loren's Instagrams yesterday, the troublesome two prove that even with millions of eyes watching, they are just like us when it comes to sleepovers with your bestie.

In the video, the two can be seen dancing in sync to Pitbull and Flo-Rida’s mega-hit, Boom Boom Shake Shake Now Drop. Wearing matching Olivia von Halle silk pyjamas and a pair of iconically JLo oversized sunglasses, the hilariously choreographed dance is surprisingly captivating. Perhaps the girls have a TikTok trend on their hands?

As much as we’d like to think this is what the notorious duo get up to on a regular Tuesday night, the reason for the dance party was to celebrate Loren's birthday.

Loren proclaimed in the collaborative Instagram post caption that “Jennifer is clearly the dancer in the family lol” and that she hoped her followers “enjoy it as much as we did making it. Lol.” Famous friends flocked to the comments to wish the birthday girl well wishes, including Kris Jenner who commented ‘Happy happy Birthday!!!!!! We love you !!!’ while JLo’s sister Lynda Lopez kindly added 'This makes me so happy @lorenridinger. Love you.'

© Romain Maurice The duo joint at the hip while attending an event last year

The two have been close friends for a long time, Loren even posted on her blog back in 2014 about a weekend they spent together in NYC, telling her readers that “whenever I get to spend a little quality time with her, I feel truly blessed. If you haven’t seen her perform LIVE, you absolutely have to and I am not just saying this as a friend but as her biggest supporter. She is so incredibly talented.”

We think it’s fair to say that if we ever had the opportunity to invite a celeb to our birthday party, it would definitely be Jen.

