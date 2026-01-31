How to get an 'irresistible' Victoria Beckham bag - for just £50

Victoria Beckham may be known for her fabulous array of dresses (particularly the mighty slip), but her arm candy is what often catches my eye. The fashion designer is regularly pictured clutching bags from Hermès, Louis Vuitton, and even her own eponymous brand.

It's fair to say that they do come with a substantial price tag, though, which reflects the materials they are made from - Italian leather and luxe metal hardware, for example. For a simple clutch bag from her own collection, like the 'Victoria', you can expect to spend around £690. If that's a little out of your price range, don't worry! There's a way you can have a little piece of Victoria's fashion brand for just £50.

Victoria Beckham fans can get hold of one of her bags for £50 right now

If you head over to Victoria's beauty brand website - Victoria Beckham Beauty - you will find that if you spend £50, you will receive the ultimate complimentary keepsake, known as the 'Velvet Pochette'. This sumptuous bag is made in a soft, unstructured material and is designed in an exquisite khaki green, with Victoria's brand logo emblazoned on the front.

The Victoria Beckham bag is made from velvet and could easily be used as a clutch bag

It has drawstring detail at the sides and could easily be used as a clutch bag on a night out. Due to the adjustable fastening, you could fill it with a plentiful array of belongings, including a phone, a little makeup, and your credit card.

The lowdown on Victoria Beckham Beauty

Victoria's beauty brand was founded by the former Spice Girl in 2019. In a previous interview with H! Fashion, the business mogul told our sister title, "I create what I can't find on the market."

When she introduced the brand to the world, she told her social media followers that the ingredients list was vital. "I have always been passionate about health and wellness, so it was really important to me that we developed products using only the cleanest, most sustainable ingredients possible, without compromising on high performance," she explained ahead of the launch.

Victoria's handbags

Victoria, 51, is a huge lover of handbags. Although she is the best advert for her own creations, regularly having one swinging from her shoulder or nestled under her arm, she also owns a fleet of designer creations, most notably by Hermès. VB has a plethora of Birkins, one of the most elite bags money can buy.

© Instagram VB has an array of Hermès bags

Victoria's daughter Harper may be a fashionista like her mother, but she's not allowed to swipe any of her Hermès luggage. In 2024, Victoria sat down with Anna Wintour and opened up about Harper's love of her wardrobe.

© GC Images Victoria's Hermès bags are precious to the fashion designer

VB told Vogue: "I'm not too precious about my wardrobe unless it's Hermès. When Harper eyes up those handbags, I say: 'Not just yet'."

© GC Images Victoria carrying a Fendi Spy bag in 2005

The former Spice Girl has a fleet of vintage Chanel quilted bags, as well as various pieces from Fendi, including the rather bohemian 'Spy' bag. This style was quite the piece in the early 00s, and back in 2005, David Beckham's wife had the Oxblood version. She teamed it magnificently with a contemporary look of jeans, heels, and a form-fitting vest as she was papped in Los Angeles.