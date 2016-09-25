﻿
GALLERY: Kate's royal tour outfits

The Duchess waved goodbye to Canada in a chic cream Catherine Walker coat which she accessorised with the Queen's maple leaf brooch.

Kate championed the high street for her visit to the Cridge Centre on her final day of the royal tour. The Duchess wore a plain white cami top with a blazer and jeans from Zara for the outing.

The 34-year-old mixed British and Canadian designers for her visit to Haida Gwaii on Friday, pairing a Smythe blazer with a Somerset by Temperley blouse and Zara jeans.

Kate wore a cream dress from See by Chloé to take her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a playdate on Thursday.

The Duchess stepped out in one of Sophie Trudeau's favourite labels - Sentaler - on day five of her royal tour.

All eyes were on Kate as she wore a striking red Carolina Herrera coat to start day five of their tour.

The Duchess of Cambridge rewore a chic Hobbs coat for her visit to Yukon on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day the Duchess debuted a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress for her tour of the University of British Columbia with her husband Prince William.

The Duchess glammed up for a reception in a red Preen dress and the Queen's maple leaf brooch.

Kate teamed a Holland & Holland jacket with Zara jeans and her trusty Penelope Chilvers boots for her visit to Bella Bella on Monday.

Kate wore a stunning Alexander McQueen dress as she flew into Vancouver on the second day of the royal tour.

The 34-year-old accessorised the look with red Russell and Bromley Pinpoint court shoes and a clutch bag.

The Duchess of Cambridge started her royal tour in style wearing a Jenny Packham dress and maple leaf brooch owned by the Queen.

The Duchess accessorised with a Lock & Co hat and L.K. Bennett heels.

