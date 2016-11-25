﻿
The best royal fashion of the week

The best royal fashion of the week
The best royal fashion of the week

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a £375 dress from one of her favourite high street designers L.K. Bennett for an engagement at the Natural History Museum.

Kate looked elegant in a black cocktail dress from Preen at the Place2Be awards.

Princess Eugenie glammed up in a black evening gown with lace detailing for the Elephant Ball.

Meanwhile her sister Princess Beatrice looked stylish in a Tommy Hilfiger gown as she joined their mum Sarah Ferguson at the Angel Ball in New York.

The Countess of Wessex wore a head-to-toe blue ensemble to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate 60 years of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award on Thursday.

The Queen wore a vibrant purple coat and co-ordinating hat, complete with floral bouquet.

Queen Letizia was stylish and sophisticated in a tweed top and tailored trousers for an engagement in Madrid.

Queen Maxima took a sartorial walk on the wild side in this leopard print ensemble.

Queen Rania also added a touch of leopard print to her look this week, choosing to accessorise her navy bell sleeve dress with an animal print handbag.

