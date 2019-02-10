﻿
BAFTA Awards 2019 best dressed: The most talked about dresses of the night

Who should be crowned best dressed?

The royals who dare to bare in stunning one-shoulder gowns
eleanor tomlinson
Photo: © PA
1/23

The BAFTAs 2019 are finally here so get ready for some serious celeb spotting and all those fabulous glitzy outfits! We've got the best red carpet looks for you right here with our live style updates, so grab a cuppa and a comfy chair for all the fashion fun. Scroll down to see the gorgeous gowns of A-list nominees Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz along with star attendees Irina Shayk and Margot Robbie. It's one of the biggest nights in awards season and we have all the snaps – the dresses, the jewellery, the amazing shoes… enjoy!

Who do you think she should be crowned best dressed at the 2019 BAFTAs? 

Such a beautiful dress! English actress Eleanor Tomlinson wore this stunning three tone gown to the BAFTAs.

amy adams
2/23

Wow, Amy Adams looked so chic in this beautiful maroon gown with statment brooch. The star is up for Best Supporting Actress.

kate william
3/23

The Duchess of Cambridge looked fabulous in this white one-shouldered taffeta gown.

margot robbie
4/23

Actress Margot Robbie went for a very unusual dress featuring black winged sleeves and a matching fishtail skirt.

salma hayek
5/23

Another amazing BAFTA dress from Hollywood actress Salma Hayek - it's all about the power brooch this season!

glenn close
Photo: © Rex
6/23

Just love this classic black gown with metallic embellisment on the waist. Best Actress nominee Glenn Close shows how it's done.

barbara meier
Photo: © PA
7/23

German model Barbara Meier nailed red carpet style in this dazzling silver gown. Amazing cape sleeves.

claire foy
8/23

We adore British actress Claire Foy's classic-yet-chic forest green gown.

rachel weisz
9/23

Rcahel Weisz looks ethereal in this beautiful white multi-layered gown with chic belt and matching clutch.

cate blanchett
10/23

One of our favourite outfits of the night! Actress Cate Blanchett totally stole the show in this jewlled black gown.

millie mackintosh
11/23

Made in Chelsea star Mille Mackintosh went all fairytale on us at this year's BAFTAs - such a pretty gown.

olivia colman
12/23

Actress Olivia Colman looked so sophisticated in this monochrome gown on the red carpet. Just love the flared sleeves and skirt train.

lucy boynton
13/23

Actor Rami Malek's girlfriend and co-star in hit film Bohemian Rhapsody Lucy Boynton wowed in this quirky pale yellow and black number.

laura whitmore
14/23

TV presenter Laura Whitmore looked stunning in this  floor-length gown with sheer bodice.

irina shayk
15/23

Bradley Cooper's model wife Irina Shayk wore this super elegant black tux to the awards.

lily collins
16/23

Lily Collins totally rocked this edgy midnight blue gown, featuring a jacket top with mini skirt and floor-length overlay.

maya jama
17/23

British TV presenter Maya Jama looked sensational in this gorgeous black lace dress with tich split by deisgner Aednevik Official.

stacy martin
18/23

We love this Victorian-inspired black gown on British actress Stacy Martin.

thandie newton
19/23

Another breathtaking frock! Actress Thandie Newton rocks this strapless black and white gown.

viola davis
Photo: © Getty Images
20/23

How stunning does Best Actress nominee Viola Davis look in this elegant monochrome gown?! Love it.

melissa mccarthy
21/23

Best Actress monimee Melissa McCarthy is chic in a long-sleeved black gown.

mary j blige
22/23

Singer Mary J. Blige looked sensational in this edgy white trouser suit. Loving the one-sided skirt!

letitia wright
23/23

Actress Letitia Wright wore this stunning white trouser suit for the awards ceremony.

