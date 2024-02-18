The most stylish star couples bringing romance to the BAFTAs red carpet

Date night, but make it A-List. The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards are well underway and the Hollywood elite have arrived at London's Royal Festival Hall for the star-studded ceremony.

But what's a glitzy night out in the capital without your one true love? Some of the biggest names in the film industry have brought along their spouses and partners to the event, opting to make one of the busiest nights in the award season calendar the ultimate date night.

Plenty of cute couples were posing up a storm on the red carpet and were the picture of romance, fittingly, just days after Valentine's Day.

From the likes of Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley to Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford – possibly one of the coolest couples in the history of ever – these lovebirds brought their style A-Game to the BAFTAs red carpet…

Stylish couples who made the BAFTAs their ultimate date night

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley © Getty Will the real Barbie and Ken please stand up! Margot and her husband Tom Ackerley looked effortlessly gorgeous on the red carpet. Tom opted for a tuxedo which complemented Margot's stunning pink and black strapless gown. The actress, who is nominated in the Leading Actress category for her role in the Barbie movie, provided a subtle nod to her doll character with a touch of pink running through the centre of the dress. She looked nothing short of incredible.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA,Getty Oppenheimer actor Robert Downey Jr. is always on hand to bring the fun to the award shows. The star, who was nominated for his role in Christopher Nolan's epic, brought along his wife Susan and they looked super stylish in their ensembles. We love that Robert wore a sparkling broach on the lapel of his suit to match Susan's bejewelled neckline of her dress.

David Tennant and Georgia Tennant © Mike Marsland,Getty As host of the award ceremony, David Tennant is very much the man of the hour but we think his wife, Georgia, stole the show in this incredible golden gown. The dress was cinched in at the waist and featured exaggerated sleeves – wow!



Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA,Getty The creators of the Barbie movie looked dapper in their matching black ensembles. We love the subtle floral detailing on Greta's dress. Noah, meanwhile, kept things simple but suave in a tuxedo.



Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA,Getty Could they look any more fabulous? Carey Mulligan wowed us with her performance in Saltburn – which is up for five awards at the BAFTAs – but the star is also nominated for her incredible performance in Maestro. Carey looked nothing short of phenomenal in her strapless black gown, paired with staggering jewels and a bold red lip. Marcus, frontman of Mumford & Sons, was the ultimate supportive hubby while donning a rockstar ensemble. The musician wore a relaxed-fitted open shirt with a casual but chic jacket draped over the top, paired with some Ray Ban shades too, for an added layer of style. With Bulgari being the watches and jewellery sponsor of the awards ceremony, as well as the Fundraising Gala and the Nominees' Party, the BAFTAs were always going to be the ultimate fashion event, and this couple proved just that.



Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA,Getty Another couple who elevated the fashion game at the BAFTAs was Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell. Charlie chose to wear a tuxedo, opting for a timeless fit with a black bow tie. What's more, he allowed his stunning wife to steal the show with her gorgeous floor-length black gown with flower detailing on the bust. And those sleeves! Divine.

Paul Giamatti and Clara Wong © Joe Maher/BAFTA,Getty Paul Giamatti is up for a big award on the night, hoping to win big for his role in The Holdovers. The actor looked elated to be in London while wearing a dark navy suit. His partner, Clara, looked gorgeous in a black sleeveless gown with mesh detailing.



Andy Serkis and his wife Lorraine Ashbourne © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA,Getty Andy and Lorraine are such a down-to-earth couple and we love seeing them out and about together. The husband and wife looked lovely together and we love that Lorraine opted for a sultry tailored outfit. The actress teamed black strappy heels with a black lace camisole underneath a tailored jacket. Andy also went for a tuxedo with red detailing on the shirt.



Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson © Ian West - PA Images,Getty Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson recently got engaged so it's no wonder these two looked more loved up than ever while walking the red carpet. Amy looked gorgeous in her eye-catching white gown, while Ed opted for a muted navy tux.



Himesh Patel and wife © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA,Getty How fabulous is this look? Himesh Patel and his wife, who are also parents to a daughter, stepped out together for the BAFTAs and we love his eye-catching velvet suit jacket in sage green. Stunning!



Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA,Getty Michael and his partner Anna looked elated to be spending their date night at the glitzy event. Michael went for a classic-fit tuxedo, while Anna commanded attention in a fuchsia one-shouldered gown. We love!

