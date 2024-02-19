BAFTAs colourful stars: Dua Lipa, Emma Stone and more bring rainbow hues to red carpet

On Sunday night, a fleet of stars brought a palette of colour to the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

From Margot Robbie's pastel pink silk gown to Emma Stone's peachy-toned Poor Things-inspired dress and Rosamund Pike's cloud-blue tulle dress, the BAFTAs was not just a celebration of film, but of feathers, frills and fashion as a rainbow of stars graced the red carpet.

WATCH: Best dressed stars arrive on the 2024 BAFTAs red carpet

Bold hues took centre stage as romantic ruby shades and vampy vermillion proved popular on the style set, while Britain's royalty leaned into royal blue as Prince William turned out the tailoring in a plush velvet jacket.

Here, see the brightest gowns and rainbow-hued dresses that lit up London's BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday evening.

Dua Lipa © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA Dua Lipa graced the red carpet in a vermillion cape dress that cascaded into a billowing train. Her plum-hued hair added depth to her ruby-hued look, as the Houdini hitmaker elevated her romantic red ensemble with earrings and a bracelet from the 2023 Tiffany Blue Book Collection and a Tiffany Victoria ring.



Fantasia Barrino © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA The Colour Purple actress Fantasia Barrino brought old-school Hollywood glamour to the red carpet in a sumptuous scarlet gown and black opera gloves.



Kaia Gerber © Dave Benett Kaia Gerber was going for gold in a glittering firework mini dress laced in golden fringing that shone yellow under the spotlights. The daughter of Cindy Crawford slipped into the shimmering mini to party with British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. at the Annabel's after party.



Margot Robbie © Mike Marsland Barbie's leading lady Margot Robbie gave a nod to her plastic fantastic counterpart in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé silk pink and black velvet gown - pairing it with operatic gloves to add a healthy dose of drama to her red carpet look.



Gillian Anderson © Dave Benett/BAFTA Gillian Anderson epitomised sophistication in a fitted emerald-hued dress rendered from a rich velvet fabric and satin cut-out panelling, showcasing her feminine silhouette.



Barry Keoghan © Jeff Spicer Saltburn lead Bary Keoghan was suited and booted in a forest green ensemble.

Mimi Keene © Anadolu Sex Education star Mimi Keene brought bright turquoise tones to the red carpet in a bejewelled-bodice dress layered with aqua-hued chiffon.



Emma Stone © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA Emma Stone's opulent coral-hued dress at the BAFTAs was punctuated with subtle nods to her Oscar-nominated character Bella in Poor Things - of which the American actress took home the BAFTA for Best Actress. Her custom peachy Louis Vuitton gown was both opulent and whimsical, rendered in contrasting silk jacquard and a transparent chiffon skirt with a dramatic quilted hemline.

Ayo Edibiri © Future Publishing The Bear star Ayo Edibiri was a peach delight in a fitted satin column dress. The halter-neck Bottega Veneta gown oozed Hollywood glamour as Ayo paired it with a feathered shawl.



Cate Blanchett © Joe Maher/BAFTA Cate Blanchett brought purple tones to the red carpet in a plum-hued Louis Vuitton gown, elevated with structured shoulders, a latex neckline, and swathed in a cross-body chain of pearls.



Yomi Adegoke © Jeff Spicer Yomi Adegoke was an ehtereal goddess in a billowing chiffon dress at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards, crafted from swathes of pink and purple fabric.



Rosamund Pike © Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA Saltburn's Rosamund Pike was a siren-like beauty in a cloud-blue tulle dress and glittering diamonds from Maison Boucheron.

