10 times Amal Clooney wowed on and off the red carpet

From courtroom to red carpet…

10 times Amal Clooney wowed on and off the red carpet
10 times Amal Clooney wowed on and off the red carpet

Amal Clooney velvet dress
It's not hard to see why George Clooney fell for his wife Amal; she's sophisticated, beautiful, intelligent and she has impeccable style - she really was a perfect catch for the Hollywood movie star. Since being thrust into the limelight, Amal Clooney has arguably become a style icon for women all around the world  - she's unafraid to experiment with patterns, colours and cuts, and she stuns whether she's walking to court or turning up at the hottest red carpet event. From THAT yellow Stella McCartney dress she wore to the royal wedding, to her downtime style on the streets of New York, here are Amal Clooney's best fashion moments to date…

 

All-season Velvet

Arriving for a gala dinner in London in June 2018, Amal showed you can definitely wear velvet in the summer. The rich berry colour was perfect on her. 

Amal Clooney Royal Wedding Stella McCartney dress
The Royal Wedding

Amal made headlines around the world for all the right reasons when she stepped out in this spring-ready Stella McCartney dress for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May 2018. Best dressed guest? We certainly think so!

Amal Clooney Met Gala 2018 outfit
The Red Carpet Trousers

Wow. Wow. Wow. Amal didn't play it safe at all when she attended the 2018 MET Gala and why wouldn't you when you look like this? Showing trousers can look just as smart as a dress, she rocked this creation by the London-based designer Richard Quinn and fans naturally went wild.

Amal Clooney Suburbicon Bill Blass dress
Greek Goddess

Turning out to support her husband's 2017 film, Suburbicon, Amal wowed on the red carpet wearing a gown by Bill Blass. Slightly Grecian, slightly beachy, it was the perfect evening dress for the Los Angeles' heat.

Amal Clooney gingham trousers New York
Downtown Style

Showing of her flawless daytime style, Amal looked incredible in gingham trousers, stilettos and a beautiful fitted coat with lace shoulders while out and about in New York city.  

Amal Clooney Yellow dress
Pastel Perfection

Attending the screening of Money Monster in Cannes, Amal opted for this Disney-esque lemon chiffon gown and stunned the crowds. Ultra pretty, ultra feminine, it was perfection.

Amal Clooney mini flower dress
The Mini

How heavenly is this look?! Amal wore this full-skirted Giambattista Valli mini with the most gorgeous cascading floral appliqué over the front to the Hail! Caesar! premiere in California.

Amal Clooney metallic two piece Charlotte Tilbury opening
All That Glitters is Gold

One of Amal's coolest outfits to date was certainly this metallic two piece culottes suit she donned for the opening of makeup-artist to the stars Charlotte Tilbury's flagship store in London.

Amal Clooney red MET gala dress
Love Is In The Air!

Do you get more romantic than this red Maison Margiela gown which was created bespoke for her by John Galliano?! What a way to make your MET Gala debut, hey?

Amal Clooney Golden Globes white gloves
The Gloves

A now iconic-Amal moment was when she attended the Golden Globes in 2015 and paired this black gown with those white princess gloves.

