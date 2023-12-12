Amal Clooney is breathtaking in striking corseted gown for outing with husband George

Amal Clooney epitomised sunshine when she stepped out for a glamorous evening with her iconic Hollywood star husband George Clooney last night.

The human rights lawyer, 45, looked stunning when she stepped onto the red carpet for the Amazon MGM Studios Los Angeles premiere of The Boys in the Boat at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

© Getty George Clooney and Amal Clooney attended the LA premiere of 'The Boys in the Boat'

Amal opted for a bright yellow gown, that bordered on fluorescent, which featured a bodice with form-fitting boning for structure and a sweetheart neckline. The gown was fitted to the waist where it dropped into an elegant flowing skirt that touched the ground.

The lawyer paired the sunny gown with a gorgeous gold box clutch which was embellished with intricate rhinestones. A pair of pointed-toe metallic heels completed the outfit.

© Getty Amal looked stunning in yellow

As per Amal's usual Hollywood aesthetic, the star wore her incredible brunette locks in loose waves. Her makeup was so glamorous – she wore a brown-toned nude lip with a satin finish, a sparkly pink-toned neutral eyeshadow look, and her skin looked lit from within.

Her husband and Ocean's Eleven star George, 62, looked so handsome in a dark blue two-piece suit and an open-neck petrol blue shirt for a relaxed feel. The actor was also photographed alongside Warrior star Joel Edgerton and Fantastic Beasts actor Callum Turner.

The activist knows how to rock an eye-catching look on the red carpet. Just last week Amal stepped out for the MGM Seattle community screening of The Boys In The Boat, the new film directed by her husband, at SIFF Cinema in Washington looking radiant in an incredible red paillette-covered dress in a midi length.

Around the neckline and shoulders, the dress featured touches of silver which were echoed in her metallic silver heels. HELLO! Fashion's Digital Editor Natalie Salmon commented on Amal's look saying: "Step aside sequins, because according to Amal Clooney, ‘tis the season of the paillette. Amal graced the event in ‘Look 13’ from 16 Arlington’s SS24 collection. Her festive ankle-length latex dress, adorned with red paillettes, pays homage to David Lynch's Lost Highway, echoing the theme seen throughout the entire collection."

© Getty Amal Clooney at The Fashion Awards 2023

The mother-of-two also dazzled at The Fashion Awards earlier this month with a stunning Versace gown embellished with sequins that mimicked a sunset with its ombre copper pailettes. Amal attended the event to honour her friend and renowned celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury with a Special Recognition Award.

© Getty Amal and Charlotte first met during a makeup trial for Amal's wedding to George Clooney

Describing Charlotte, Amal said: "She's a trailblazer, brilliant, spiritual, and compassionate. At our wedding, she was a guest, not just a makeup artist. She's generous without limits, both personally and through her charitable work."

© Getty Amal first wore the tweed dress for an event at London's The Frontline Club for her talk with Mohamed Fahmy back in 2015

It is clear Amal is not a source of style inspiration for just us but for a certain royal too. Amal wowed in a fitted grey pencil dress by Dolce & Gabbana for a public speaking event in 2015, just one year after she married the Tomorrowland actor, but more recently Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was pictured wearing the very same look.

Where Amal opted for a green suede coat to add a pop of colour to the number, the royal went for a more traditional aesthetic by adding an oversized hat and leather gloves.