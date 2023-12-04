Amal Clooney 'tones down' her style to support husband George - see photos

Amal Clooney always looks incredible in her trademark style of floaty gowns and figure-hugging dresses, so it came as a surprise to fans on Sunday night when she underwent a style makeover.

Attending the London premiere of The Boys In The Boat with her husband George Clooney, Amal switched out her usual elegant dresses, opting instead for a fashion-forward black velvet ensemble, pairing a fitted strapless crop top with matching velvet trousers.

"Amal is well known for her love of designer fashion and exquisite taste when it comes to style, her wardrobe screams quiet luxury and feminine sophistication," says celebrity stylist and fashion expert Miranda Holder. "Her signature look is definitely the pencil skirt to show off her gazel-like proportions - which is why this trouser look came as a surprise to her many fashion followers."

© Getty Amal wore an all-black velvet ensemble for the occasion

"For me, the trousers felt more toned down than a pencil skirt. If her toned calves were indeed on display, it may perhaps have pulled focus from her husband, and it was his evening after all. This might also explain the simplicity of the overall look, the lack of jewelry.... all indicators that Amal was very much there in a supporting role and that George was the star of the show," Miranda continued.

Though Amal was allowing the spotlight to be on George, that's not to say it wasn't still impossibly chic, as Miranda points out. WAmal's look was totally on trend, with A/W23 most definitely being the season of the trouser, a recent runway favorite which has now become even more popular following Kate Middleton's trouser suit era, a look that may well have inspired Amal as much as it has the rest of us."

Whether Amal was making a statement with her style switch-up, or just fancied trousers for a change, her fans lapped up the look. "Amal is a goddess," one praised, with another writing: "She is radiant," while a third commented: "They show up as a class act always!"

Despite Amal wearing weather-appropriate trousers, given the freezing temperatures in London, her fans worried she might be cold, commenting: "Dressed for Bahamas weather certainly not the UK … she must be freezing!" one worried, with another adding: "She must have been very cold!"

Amal's trousers aren't her only recent change, with the 45-year-old also switching up her hair last month, adding caramel highlights to her caramel tresses, tapping into the trend for caramel macchiato hair.