Amal Clooney, 45, steals the show in dazzling gold gown as she dominates the red carpet

Amal Clooney, renowned for her impactful work as a human rights lawyer, recently stole the show at the 2023 Fashion Awards in a stunning Versace gown embellished with sequins that mimicked a sunset.

This appearance marks a significant endorsement of the fashion industry, which she seamlessly blends with her legal career.

Amal’s engagement with the British Fashion Council, dating back to 2014, highlights her long-standing connection with the fashion world.

Despite losing the British Style Award to Emma Watson that year, she has continued to embrace fashion as an integral part of her public persona.

© Samir Hussein Amal Clooney steals the show in a sequin Versace gown

At the Fashion Awards, Amal's role transcended that of a mere attendee. She was there to honor her friend and renowned makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury with a Special Recognition Award.

Reflecting on their first encounter, Amal shared, "Charlotte arrived with five suitcases of products for my wedding makeup trial. I was overwhelmed, but by the end, she wasn't just my makeup artist; she was my friend."

© Gareth Cattermole Amal Clooney and Charlotte Tilbury attend The Fashion Awards 2023

Describing Charlotte, Amal continued, "She's a trailblazer, brilliant, spiritual, and compassionate. At our wedding, she was a guest, not just a makeup artist. She's generous without limits, both personally and through her charitable work."

Amal's admiration for Charlotte's contributions to fashion and her personal life was evident in her heartfelt tribute.

© Getty Amal wore an all-black velvet ensemble for the occasion

Amal's fashion sense was also on full display at the London premiere of "The Boys In The Boat" with husband George Clooney. In a departure from her usual style, she chose a black velvet ensemble, showcasing a different facet of her fashion sense.

Celebrity stylist Miranda Holder commented, "Amal’s wardrobe usually screams quiet luxury. This trouser look was a surprise, but it was impossibly chic, fitting perfectly with the current trouser trend."

© Getty The pair looked elegant at the London premiere

Miranda added, "Amal is known for her elegant and sophisticated fashion choices, but this time she chose to focus on supporting George, allowing him to be the star of the evening."

