Amal Clooney dazzles in chic navy to unveil 'life-changing' scholarship for aspiring human rights lawyers

The University of Law (ULaw) has teamed up with the powerhouse that is Amal Clooney and her Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ) to roll out a new scholarship fund.

ULaw proudly announced the momentous partnership with the esteemed lawyer, unveiling an inspiring fund tailored to empower the next generation of human rights advocates.

In a video shared on ULaw's official YouTube channel, Amal addressed the audience.

In the video Amal explains, "This scholarship provides a fully funded place at University of Law, the largest provider of legal education in the United Kingdom. The recipient will have the opportunity to choose from a range of postgraduate law programs at any of the campuses across the United Kingdom or across the world to prepare for a career in human rights."

The prestigious ‘Amal Clooney Scholarship for Human Rights Advocates’ is set to illuminate the path for dedicated human rights champions, offering an unparalleled opportunity to immerse themselves in postgraduate studies at one of the legal academia's programmes, fully funded. This initiative seeks candidates with a passion for human rights advocacy, inviting them to become part of a movement that shapes the defenders of tomorrow.

Amal goes on to say, "I am so proud that this will support the lawyers of the future who are passionate about helping others who refuse to accept the status quo and who are determined to be agents of change."

Alongside her renowned actor husband, George Clooney, she launched the Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016, which aids victims of human rights infringements. Amal also mentioned the prestigious foundation she runs with her spouse in the video, saying, "I am a barrister and the founder along with my husband George of the Clooney Foundation for Justice. Our foundation provides free legal support to victims of atrocities all over the world."

Amal is a luminary in the human rights legal sphere and a figurehead at the distinguished Doughty Street Chambers in London. Her illustrious career is peppered with high-stakes advocacy, from advising on the Syrian crisis to representing the former Maldivian president without charge, and even stepping into the legal fray for WikiLeaks' Julian Assange. Amal ended her video with the inspiring words, "I know that each scholarship will change one life, but I'm also confident that the recipient will go on to wage justice and in doing so change many more."

This scholarship not only embodies Amal's staunch commitment to human rights but also provides an opportunity for aspiring lawyers who wish to echo her formidable legacy. Prospective scholars must exhibit a profound dedication to the cause of human rights and are invited to submit their applications by the deadline of Sunday, 30 June 2024.

“We are exceptionally proud to launch this new scholarship with Amal Clooney and the CFJ. Amal’s global efforts in the fight against injustice through the Clooney Foundation for Justice and providing free legal support to victims are an inspiration to all future lawyers,” said Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice Chancellor and CEO at ULaw, in a statement, "We take great pride in working with real change makers in the legal world and supporting a new generation of human rights advocates with this scholarship."

For details on how to apply, visit: law.ac.uk