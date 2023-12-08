Amal Clooney is a disco goddess in her 'best look' to date

Amal and George Clooney have had a busy week, jetting from one glitzy event to another, and of course, the lawyer looked immaculate at each occasion.

Earlier in the week the 45-year-old surprised fashion fans by making a departure from her usual feminine look, switching her pencil skirts and flowing gowns for a pair of tailored trousers, and on Thursday night she surprised once more by donning a far more sparkly gown than we're used to seeing the star in.

For a screening of George's new movie, The Boys In The Boat, Amal opted for an ultra-festive red sequin dress, proving she's more than ready for party season. Embracing the metallic trend, Amal added shiny silver pointed heels and a glinting gold bag too.

© Getty Amal Clooney looked incredible in red sequins

Leanne Bayley, HELLO's Director of Lifestyle and Commerce (and office magpie!) is a big fan of Amal's sparkles: "This might be one of Amal's best looks for me! You just can't beat red sequins at Christmas time and this is such a festive look, made even more incredible with her glossy 'glazed donut latte' hair and her shiny metallic accessories.

"I am obsessed with all things sparkly, and every Sunday I share my favourite sequin finds from the Internet, and Amal's dress WILL make the cut this week."

Leanne added: "Amal has worn plenty of sequin dresses over the years, but the last two have been phenomenal. The gold Versace number from the Fashion Awards was a red-carpet smash hit, and now this wow-worthy red sequin dress - Amal, you're really spoiling us. If you're looking to add some glitz to your wardrobe, see my edit of the best sequin dresses and be sure to follow me on Instagram @leannebayley for #SequinSunday."

© Getty Amal pulled out all the stops for festive season

We were certainly excited to see Amal take center stage with her sequin dress at the Fashion Awards in London, especially after the star opted for a toned-down look on Sunday, with fashion expert Miranda Holder speculating on the star's style change.

© Getty Amal Clooney at The Fashion Awards 2023

"Amal's signature look is definitely the pencil skirt to show off her gazel-like proportions - which is why this trouser look came as a surprise to her many fashion followers.

"For me, the trousers felt more toned down than a pencil skirt. If her toned calves were indeed on display, it may perhaps have pulled focus from her husband, and it was his evening after all," Miranda continued.

© Getty Amal wore an all-black velvet earlier this week

With this in mind, we were thrilled to see Amal return to her signature striking style as the week went on!

