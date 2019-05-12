﻿
7 Photos | Fashion

TV BAFTAs 2019: best dressed couples on the red carpet

7 stylish loved-up star couples

emily atack rob jowers
The 2019 TV BAFTAs red carpet has treated us to some fabulous fashion, and there's only one thing better than seeing our favourite stars all glammed up in their finery… seeing celebrity couples dressed to the nines hand in hand. The gowns, the tuxes, the love! Some of telly's top names arrived at London's Royal Festival Hall with their other halves, from I'm a Celebrity star Emily Atack and her new boyfriend Rob Jowers to This Morning host Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin. Love was certainly in the air and the star couples looked pretty gorgeous too!

 

Take a look at the TV BAFTAs' most stylish couples….

 

Emily Atack and Rob Jowers

It was a big night for actress Emily, who stepped out looking stunning in a red and black polka dot dress with new boyfriend, film producer Rob Jowers. Aw, don't they look adorable together. Emily shared a snap of her and Rob at the BAFTAS on her Instagram, writing: "Date night".

benedict sophie
2/7

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Actor Benedict and his wife, playwright Sophie were once classy couple at the TV BAFTAs. Sophie's sequinned black midi dress is to die for.

marvin rochelle
3/7

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Former Saturdays singer Rochelle looked so chic in her floaty YSL black gown with thigh-high slit, alongside her fellow singer husband Marvin who was equally dapper in a tux.

keeley
4/7

Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen

Actors Keeley and Matthew made a stylish pair on the red carpet with Keeley in a beautiful off the shoulder ivory gown.

damian lewis
5/7

Damian Lewis and Helen McRory

Billions actor Damien looks pretty suave with his wife, The Queen actress Helen. Helen's black ruffled gown adorned with sequins was a real showstopper.

suranne jones
6/7

Suranne Jones and Laurence Akers

We're big fans of Suranne's cute baby pink and black caped dress. The former Corronation Street star beamed as she stood alongside magazine editor Laurence.

konnie charlie
7/7

Konnie Huq and Charlie Brooker

Presenter Konnie and author Charlie coordinated their outfits perfectly on the red carpet, with the former Blue Peter host matching her beau in black. Loving the shimmering gold detail on the neckline of Konnie's top and matching clutch.

