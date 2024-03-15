I shop dresses for a living and Amanda Holden's new colour block dress looks far more expensive than it is

Amanda Holden isn't shy when it comes to wearing colour. From cobalt blue co-ords to vibrant yellow dresses, the 53-year-old Heart Radio presenter is always proving her style credentials with a bright hue.

Most recently she took to Instagram to share her latest outfit and to say I'm obsessed would be an understatement. The colour-clashing hot pink and bright orange dress is from Karen Millen and it's so stunning for the new spring/summer season.

Amanda Holden looked incredible in Karen Millen's colour block midi dress

Amanda shared a video of herself wearing the new-in piece in the Heart Radio studios and I instantly knew I needed it. Featuring a cool colour block design, it also has a chic high neck and a figure-skimming sleeveless cut, falling between a midi and maxi length depending on your height.

Available in UK sizes 6-16, it's currently on sale with 20% off and priced at £135 (or $232 in the US). It's already sold out in one size, so while it's retailing with a discount, I wouldn't wait around.

"It's beautiful," said Amanda in the Instagram Reel. "It's the kind of dress you'd wear to a wedding or a christening or a fabulous Sunday lunch with your family. Or just on a Friday because you can."

I would have to agree, and it's now top of my high street wish list to wear this wedding season. It's also the perfect statement dress for a birthday party, hen do or any other summer event I can get away with.

When it comes to dressing in hot pink hues, I either complete the look with equally bright statement accessories or go for barely-there neutrals and nudes. Amanda styled her Karen Millen dress to perfection with an amazing pair of Barbie pink pointed stiletto heels. I think it would also look great with barely-there strappy sandals for a slightly more low-key ensemble.

Like Amanda, I'd also add plenty of gold jewellery. Both chunky or delicate would work depending on your personal style.

© @holliebrotherton I love shopping for dresses and the brighter the better

Geometric colour block prints first peaked in popularity in the 1960s thanks to Yves Saint Laurent, and from sweaters to dresses, it's still a super cool way to make a statement. These days it's more synonymous with Fendi, with the Italian fashion house favouring orange, brown, black, and cream shades.

It tends to work best when both colours are of equal saturation, and pink with orange is one of my favourite colour clashes. It's not one for those who want to blend in but it's definitely one of the most fun ways to brighten up your summer wardrobe.

Love the colour clash but looking for a slightly more casual style? Boden also has this popular colour block midi dress that's available in pink and red, blue and black, and green and navy.

Cut in a flattering fit-and-flare shape, the Petra dress is made from structured jersey that skims over the body and features colour block panels. Retailing for £110 (or $160 in the US), it's available in both petite and regular in UK sizes 4-24. Plus, it even has pockets.