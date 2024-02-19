Anya Taylor-Joy is an ethereal goddess in sequinned crop top you need to see

If there's one thing about Anya Taylor-Joy's fashion choices, it's that they never fail to make a statement.

The actress made an appearance at the Netflix BAFTA after party at Chiltern Firehouse on Sunday evening following the 2024 Film Awards and her choice of an elegant two piece ensemble was nothing short of stunning.

Anya opted for Fendi SS24 for the bash.

© Dave Benett Anya Taylor-Joy attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 18, 2024 in London, England

The star's outfit consisted of a white silk skirt which had been tailored to Anya's figure beautifully, which was cinched in at the waist and was hemmed just above the ankle, allowing the actress to show off the chic white court heels she opted for.

But the piece de resistance of the outfit was undoubtedly the daring crop top paired with the skirt. Anya's look featured a halter-neckline with a draped back, adding a subtle hint of sultriness to the whole outfit.

The material was adorned with sequins adding sparkle and glamour.

Anya added elegant jewels and a breathtaking statement necklace to elevate the ensemble. The Dune 2 star's silver accessories sparkled, and she kept her base and eye makeup more natural, allowing a berry-pink lip colour to stand out. Anya's icy blonde locks were in her signature style of sleek, straight and very long. We love!

At the star-studded party, Anya was joined by a host of other big names including Hannah Waddingham, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Andrew Scott, Clara Amfo, Eleanor Tomlinson and Paul Mescal.

Earlier on in the evening, the fashion statements on the red carpet were no less impressive and with Bulgari being the watches and jewellery sponsor of the awards ceremony, as well as the Fundraising Gala and the Nominees' Party, it was always going to be the ultimate fashion event. Check out our roundup of the best red carpet looks, here.

© Dave Benett Anya Taylor-Joy attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2024 at Annabel's on February 18, 2024 in London, England

Meanwhile, during the awards, there were some big wins across major categories. Cillian Murphy's award-season winning streak continued as he picked up another win as Leading Actor for his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christoper Nolan's epic. Oppenheimer also picked up wins for Nolan in the Director category, and the biggest award of the night: Best Film.

Robert Downey Jr. picked up Supporting Actor for his role in the film, meanwhile, Da'Vine Joy Randolph won Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers. Emma Stone won in the Leading Actress category for her role in Poor Things.

Elsewhere, there was a glittering performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor who sang her hit song, Murder on the Dancefloor, which has enjoyed a much-deserved renaissance thanks to its feature on the Saltburn soundtrack; David Tennant brought the laughs with his hosting gig; and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling brought Barbie and Ken to the red carpet with their impeccable fashion statements.

© Getty Emma Stone won Best Actress at the BAFTAs

The BAFTAs had a touch of royalty, too, thanks to the president of BAFTA Prince William making what he described as a "last-minute" appearance at the awards.

The Prince of Wales was alone in attendance due to his wife, the Princess of Wales, recovering at home after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

© Getty Prince William arrived at the 2024 BAFTAs

William told BAFTA executives that Kate was "sorry" to miss the event, saying: "She does love the BAFTAs." The future King also admitted he hadn't watched as many of the 38 feature films being nominated at the awards as he would have liked to, revealing that he was going to make it his mission to sit down and watch more.

"I've done the fewest I've ever done before, with my wife it's been a bit - hopefully we'll catch up," he said, as he also apologised for his "last-minute" decision to attend. "I'll make my list tonight," he added.