The 10 best dressed celebs this week: From Margot Robbie, to Dani Dyer and Vick Hope

The 10 best dressed celebs this week: From Margot Robbie, to Dani Dyer and Vick Hope
The 10 best dressed celebs this week: From Margot Robbie, to Dani Dyer and Vick Hope

1/10

As the stars endured this week's heatwave, it didn't stop them from showcasing their fashion flare. We even spotted a major fashion trend on the red carpet! Across the pond in LA, Margot Robbie and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley both showcased fabulous white gowns and now we can’t wait to get our hands on our own bridal-esque dresses! 

 

Margot Robbie 

 

Actress Margot Robbie looked ethereal in her floor-length Chanel gown with plunging neck-line at the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood premiere. The Oscar nominated actress definitely drew inspiration from her from role as Sharon Tate with her 60s style blouson sleeves. We also LOVE the fiery orange eye-shadow bringing an edge to the outfit.

2/10

Myleene Klass

Mum-to-be Myleene Klass cradled her baby-bump in a stunning Seraphine dress this week at the Where is Peter Rabbit? press day. The TV personality brought a pop of colour to her look by matching her red lipstick to her manicure AND pedicure - talk about colour coordination!

3/10

Carrie Symonds

 

Celebrating her partner Borris Johnson’s new role as Prime Minister, Carrie Symonds glowed in a pink floral Ghost dress at 10 downing street this week. The gorgeous puff-sleeved midi dress sold out in minutes of our new first-lady wearing it, will she be our new political style icon? Watch this space.

4/10

Vick Hope

 

Ex-Strictly Come Dancing star Vick Hope brought serious girl-boss vibes in a gorgeous tailored shorts suit at the Bumble summer dinner this week. Did the Capital FM presenter coordinate her yellow heeled sandals to brand’s logo on purpose?

5/10

Dame Helen Mirren

 

Timeless beauty Dame Helen Miren proved that age is but a number when it comes to fashion trends this week.The 74-year-old actress sported a neon green midi dress with bright pink floral detail at the Fast and Furious premiere this week - nailing the neon trend. She matched her Epione dress with her pink heels and pink clutch bag for an added summery touch.

6/10

Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley

 

Supporting her husband Jason Statham this week at the Fast and Furious premiere this week, supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a risqué, sheer Versace gown with thigh split. The ex-Victoria's Secret model oozed glamour as she paired the gown with sparkling heeled sandals and matching hooped earrings.

7/10

Lily Aldridge

 

Supermodel Lily Aldridge took flight in her aviator inspired boiler suit while out and about this week in New York. The 33-year-old Victoria's Secret Angel paired the khaki green jumpsuit with tan suede boots to complete the military style outfit, looking fighting fit.

8/10

Sarah Jessica Parker

 

Sex In The City star Sarah Jessica Parker looked every inch the style icon in a ruffled sleeved, patterned dress this week in New York. The 54-year-old actress styled her couture maxi dress with jewelled gold heels and aviator style sunglasses as she beamed down the streets of the Big Apple.

9/10

Lottie Moss

 

Kate Moss’s little sister Lottie Moss, matched the London heatwave this week in a fiery yellow silk slip dress from Bec + Bridge at the VIP Just Eat party. The 21-year-old model complimented her gorgeous blue eyes with an electric blue cross-body handbag and brought the look together with her casual Dsquared2 dad trainers.

10/10

Dani Dyer

 

Love Island winner Dani Dyer complimented her sun-kissed tan this week with a cute white floral sundress from In The Style and gold strappy heels. Daughter of bad-boy actor Danny Dyer paired the mini-dress with her new long blonde locks and blush pink Valentino clutch bag showcasing the perfect mix of high-street and designer.

