Most stylish reality soap stars IRL: From Coronation Street's Bethany Platt to EastEnders' Whitney Dean

14 celebrities who are killing it with their style this month
Shona McGarty wearing a dress
Photo: © Getty Images
You know how their characters dress on screen, but you might not be familiar with just how well your favourite soap stars scrub up in the real world. Never fancied Whitney Dean as much of a style icon? The same certainly can't be said for Shona McGarty, the talented actress who plays her Walford character so well. Struggling to envision Bethany Platt plastered over the pages of fashion blogs? Lucy Fallon – the actress who plays Bethany – is stylish enough to give Alexa Chung a run for her money. Ahead of tonight's drama in soapland, we've pulled together a list of the most fashionable soap stars of the moment, and you won't believe how different some of them look IRL

 

Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean on EastEnders)

Whitney's outfits on EastEnders are known for being loud, proud and unashamedly garish – pattern clashing is her poison of choice. But IRL actress Shona McGarty keeps things trim and sophisticated. Her look at this year's British Soap Awards was the true winner of the night! We still see that shimmering dress in our dreams.

Alexandra Mardell
Photo: © Instagram
Alexandra Mardell (Fiona Middleton on Coronation Street)

Played by Alexandra Mardell, her character's been through a lot lately on the Corrie cobbles, so she's spent lots of time dressed down. But when the cameras stop rolling Alexandra sure knows how to rock a look or two. Florals, leopard print and spots run riot on her Instagram page, but it's this jeans and electric orange cami combo that really steals the show.

isabel-hodgins
Isabel Hodgin (Victoria Sugden on Emmerdale)

The Emmerdale favourite has the best pixie cut in all the land, but actress Isabel Hodgin's Instagram is much more "Copenhagen fashion week" than "field in the midlands". The way she so effortlessly paired this orange shirt with a pair of beige workwear short is beyond us, but we'll definitely be recreating the look ourselves if the sun ever shows its face again.

Lucy Fallon
Photo: © Instagram
Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt on Coronation Street)

Corrie's Bethany Platt has been through some turbulent times lately, but when she's out of character actress Lucy Fallon is busy looking every inch the fashionista. Her Instagram is full of on-trend fits, but it seems that Lucy is really feeling the polka dots lately, which is no surprise considering spots are big news this season.

Jen Metcalfe
Photo: © Instagram
Jen Metcalfe (Mercedes McQueen on Hollyoaks)

Where do we even begin? Hollyoaks' Mercedes McQueen is known for her array of tight-fitting outfits, which couldn't be further from actress Jen Metcalfe's penchant for power suits. The doting mum often uploads snaps of herself decked out in some seriously sharp suits, but the black, wide-legged two-piece she wore to the Grand National is our absolute favourite.

Jessica Plummer
Photo: © Twitter
Jessica Plummer (Chantelle Atkins on EastEnders)

The 26-year-old does a fantastic job portraying EastEnder's Chantell Atkins, but it's not just acting she's good at. She's also known for filling her wardrobe with some downright killer looks, like this pattern block dress (fan not included). She uploaded the photo in 2018 and we've been messaging her every day since asking where she bought it. Still waiting on a reply…

brooke-vincent
Brooke Vincent (Sophie Webster on Coronation Street)

A shock departure is on the cards for this Corrie star after actress Brooke Vincent announced she'll be leaving the soap to take maternity leave, so let's just take a moment to appreciate one of the best-dressed bumps we've ever seen. You might be pregnant, but that doesn't mean you can't wear a gold ASOS dress! Show 'em how it's done, Brooke.

Julia Goulding
Photo: © Instagram
Julia Goulding (Shona Ramsey on Coronation Street)

We're staying in the Rover's Return for this one and pulling up a chair next to Shona Ramsey, who's known for her tomboy vibes. But outside of Weatherfield actress Julia Goulding takes things up a notch. Most recently she dressed her growing baby bump in a strapless dress adorned with indigo blue patterns. Coachella vibes all over again!

Kate Pargeter
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate Pargeter (Helen Raven on Emmerdale)

Played by Kate Pargeter, Helen is most usually found stomping around the Emmerdale hills in threads that wouldn't look out of place on Kat Slater. But when she's not in the countryside she looks every 

