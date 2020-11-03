﻿
8 Photos | Fashion

The stars turning the US Presidential election into a major style statement

The race is tight between Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Kate Thomas
gigi-hadid-vote
Photo: © Instagram
The race is on between Democratic candidate Joe Biden and incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in the US Presidential election.

With the verdict of the vote set to be announced in a matter of hours, we've rounded up the most stylish ways some of the biggest names in showbiz have made a political statement with their clothing.

From new mother Gigi Hadid rocking 'vote' messages on her T-shirt and even her beanie hat, to Katy Perry taking a more dramatic approach with a comedy costume, the stars have gone all out to make sure their young fans remember to cast their votes. Discover the best looks below – plus some strong statements from the last time President Trump faced off against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

beyonce-voting
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

Beyonce

Beyonce Knowles made a rare political statement when took to Instagram to reveal she had cast her vote. Wearing a super stylish Fendi ensemble, the megastar shared a Boomerang video showcasing her 'I voted' sticker on the brim of her hat, and a face mask featuring a pro-Biden message.

gaga-biden
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga made her political allegiance clear when she performed at a Drive-In Rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania prior to Joe Biden speaking. Toning down her usual stage look for the occasion, she donned a sweater bearing the word 'Joe' in a heart. Simple and effective!

katy-perry-voting
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

Katy Perry

Katy Perry has been causing mass hilarity this week by strolling around her neighbourhood wearing a giant 'I voted' sign with a cut-out for her face. The singer, who has been vocal about encouraging her fans to use their vote, teamed the fun look with a cream wool dress, and a face mask for added protection.

lizzo-vote
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

Lizzo

Lizzo Beating's style statements have – unsurprisingly – been some of the coolest we've seen. The Truth Hurts singer wowed in an LBD emblazoned with the word vote. She's also been rocking patriotic bikinis all week… and just blew fans away with a tasteful nude shot.

Lady-Gaga
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

Lady Gaga – again

Lady Gaga never shies away from making a fashion statement and this 2016 ensemble was no exception.

Throwing her support behind Hillary Clinton during the last election, the star implored her fans to vote with this Instagram post, writing: "Let's go you modern suffragettes, go put on your hats and #GoVote "Corsets Off!"

Kendall-Jenner
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

Kendall Jenner

Last time around, Kendall Jenner wore a pair of patriotic jeans and a slogan "Vote" print vest for a Vogue shoot.

The model shared the snap, shot by Cass Bird, on her Instagram account. "her her her her," she simply captioned the post.

Katy-Perry-Getty
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

And finally… Katy Perry again

Katy made no secret of her support for Hillary Clinton during the last election. The Roar singer supported the Democratic presidential candidate at a rally in Philadelphia, where she wore a custom Prabal Gurung cape emblazoned with the words: "I'm with Madame President".

