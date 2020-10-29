Katy Perry pays tribute to baby Daisy with name necklace – and fans react The Smile hitmaker shares daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is making sure her daughter Daisy Dove is with her at all times, even when she's not physically close to her.

MORE: Katy Perry looks stunning in swimsuit selfie on the beach with Orlando Bloom

MORE: Katy Perry's blue-eyed baby daughter Daisy is adorable - and identical to famous dad

The Smile hitmaker delighted fans on Wednesday after she was spotted wearing a gorgeous name necklace with her daughter's moniker created in individual silver letters.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet tribute after spotting it in the footage, with one writing: "Your necklace is adorable," while another wrote: "Omg your necklace." A third added: "That Daisy Dove necklace is everything."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katy Perry wears her Daisy Dove name necklace - did you spot it?

What's more, Katy, who appeared alongside her fiancé Orlando Bloom in the clip, made reference to her baby as she encouraged her fans to vote ahead of the upcoming US election.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed baby Daisy in August

"This little ditty is going to be for Daisy Dove," Orlando told viewers. "For Daisy Dove," Katy replied. She added: "We just wanted to say good morning, we are reminding you that your vote matters. We have already voted."

"I can't, but I'm asking you to vote for my Daisy Dove," Orlando – who is a British citizen so unable to vote - responded.

READ: Katy Perry looks unrecognisable with black hair in epic new photo

MORE: Katy Perry's baby Daisy gets a lot of attention following Orlando Bloom's latest post

The footage received over 3million views in under 24 hours, and was captioned: "Mom & dad here reminding you that YOUR VOTE COUNTS!" [sic]

Katy and Orlando welcomed daughter Daisy at the end of August, and have so far kept her out of the spotlight.

Daisy's name was inspired by Katy's song, Daisies, on her new album Smile

Fans are hoping that the celebrity couple will release a first picture of their baby, although they may choose to keep her out of the spotlight.

MORE: Katy Perry's baby Daisy's first photo and name meaning - all we know

READ: Katy Perry's baby Daisy takes centre stage in star's new post

Daisy is Katy's first child and Orlando's second. The Hollywood star is also a dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Fans are hoping Katy and Orlando will share a photo of their daughter soon

Orlando opened up about Flynn bonding with his baby sister during a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, telling the chat show host that he is "very used" to newborns as he already has two younger brothers – Miranda's sons Myles and Hart, who she shares with husband Evan Spiegel.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.