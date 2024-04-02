Katy Perry and Ice Spice steal the show in daring outfits as they lead stars at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

The iHeartRadio Music Awards of 2024, held at the Dolby Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, was a night that shimmered with the stars' most audacious fashions and celebrated the biggest names in music for their contributions and achievements.

The event, hosted by Ludacris, was a showcase of talent, with Beyoncé and Cher receiving special awards for their unparalleled contributions to the music industry.

Performances by Justin Timberlake, Tate McRae, Green Day, Jelly Roll, and TLC added to the allure of the evening, making it a must-watch event on FOX and iHeartRadio platforms.

Among the array of stars, fashion stood out as a highlight of the night.

© Gilbert Flores Katy Perry at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Katy Perry, 39, turned heads in a bold black fishnet dress, while JoJo Siwa, 20, and Ice Spice, 24, each brought their unique style to the red carpet, showcasing their individuality and confidence.

© Frazer Harrison JoJo Siwa attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Katie Maloney, 37, from Vanderpump Rules, dazzled in a silver sequin mini dress, complemented by silver heels and accessories that sparkled under the lights.

© Gilbert Flores Ice Spice at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Tori Spelling, navigating a new chapter at 50, exhibited her timeless style in a chic ensemble, while Ludacris, the night's host, opted for a relaxed yet stylish look with a baby blue leather jacket.

The event also saw tender moments, as Jelly Roll, 39, shared a sweet kiss with his wife Bunnie Xo, highlighting the personal joys amidst the professional celebrations.

© Jesse Grant Tori Spelling attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jennifer Hudson, 42, shone brightly in a metallic gown, proving her status as a fashion icon.

Jared Leto, 52, and Gavin Rossdale, 58, each brought their unique style to the event, from edgy suits to casual cool, showing the diversity of men's fashion on the red carpet.

© Gilbert Flores Jennifer Hudson at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The evening was not just about the veterans. Young stars like Meghan Trainor, 30, embraced their inner Barbie with playful outfits, demonstrating the fun and fearless spirit of the music industry.

