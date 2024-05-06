Beyoncé's daring backless bodysuit and chaps combo causes a stir among fans

Beyoncé's cowgirl era continues! The singer is still surging on the momentum from her acclaimed March album Cowboy Carter, particularly in her aesthetic.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram once again with a collection of new photos showcasing her latest look, this time abandoning the blacks and pastels for a more muted tone.

The singer opted to style herself out in a gray bodysuit with charcoal gray buckled chaps and a fur coat to match, with a pelt lining, plus, of course, a cowboy hat.

She accessorized her look further with a pair of rounded sunglasses and a bright red lip, adding a slew of rings and long nails that had been painted to symbolize the American flag.

Fans were quickly enthralled, including Khloé Kardashian, who just commented: "Damn! Damn! Damn!!! Stunning," while another follower added: "I'm Foxxy Cleopatra and I'm a whole lotta woman!!!!!!!!"

A third wrote: "Beyoncé go in the corner… you been acting too grown," and a fourth gushed: "It's giving 'I can be your bodyguard'."

© Instagram Fans loved Beyoncé's new bodysuit and chaps look

The "16 Carriages" hitmaker has been, up until recently, traveling through Japan, spending time in Tokyo and other parts of the country with her husband Jay-Z and presumably their three children as well.

Throughout her travels, which began with an album signing event in March, followed by a brief return to Los Angeles for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, her fans have developed a running joke.

MORE: Cowgirlcore: Beyoncé's new era and the evolution of the trend

Over her many social media stories from her trip, Beyoncé has shared photos and videos of herself taking public transport, including the bus and the train, sitting beside her husband in one of the public compartments, and even captured casually walking through the subway station.

© Instagram Fans have turned the singer's adventures in public transport into a running joke on social media

The singer's followers found it mildly surprising and quite hilarious that one of the world's most renowned performers so casually took to public transportation. Comments ranged from: "No u not on the bus girl!" and: "Beyonce – the commuter realness of going straight from a bus to a private jet," to: "SIS TAKING PUBLIC TRANSITS?!?!" and: "Imagine looking down at your phone not realizing Beyonce just walked past you."

MORE: Beyoncé reveals her exact haircare routine — and it may surprise you

However, her other fans rationalized the situation, explaining that in Japan, most celebrities are respectfully given their privacy in public, in many cases receiving not more than a greeting or quiet acknowledgment. One summed it up by saying: "They recognize her. They just respect her space and privacy."

© Instagram "Beyonce – the commuter realness of going straight from a bus to a private jet," one fan commented

Aside from the album charts, Beyoncé is poised to make her return to the big screen soon as well, with the sequel to her 2019 live action Lion King movie, Mufasa: The Lion King.

MORE: Beyoncé wows fans as she shares rare glimpse of stunning natural hair

Mufasa serves as both a prequel and a sequel to the previous film in the franchise, starring Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Kani. Beyoncé reprises her role from the 2019 version as Nala. Watch the first trailer below...

"Mufasa: The Lion King" Trailer

It also marks the feature film debut of her oldest daughter, 12-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, who will play Simba and Nala's daughter Kiara, who appeared in her animated form primarily in the original Lion King sequel Simba's Pride.