Melania Trump's most stylish First Lady outfits over the years

The former model always nails occasion dressing

The stars turning the US Presidential election into a major style statement
Melania Trump certainly knows how to dress and her First Lady style regularly makes headlines. The wife of Donald Trump always looks impeccable and gets her style choices spot on for just about every occasion. From elegant coats and dresses to sophisticated trouser suits, the former model is constantly wowing us with her wardrobe. As Donald Trump battles it out with Joe Biden in the US Presidential election, we're taking a look at her best outfits over the years!

RELATED: The stars turning the US Presidential election into a major style statement

READ: The caped crusaders! Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more rocking chic capes

 

On her state visit to the UK in June 2019, Melania impressed with her stunning clothing collection once again, wearing everything from Dior Haute Couture to that amazing red Clare Waight Keller gown (pictured above), which she wore for a dinner at the American ambassador's London residence, Winfield House. So very Meghan Markle!

 

Scroll through the photos below to see Melania's most stylish looks…

Melania dressed the part in this beautiful ivory silk gown by Dior Haute Couture for the Queen's state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The president’s wife looked conservative yet chic as she arrived in Saudi Arabia. Melania disembarked Air Force One wearing a black jumpsuit by Stella McCartney. The mum-of-one accessorized her modest look with a gold python belt from Saint Laurent.

Melania took power dressing to a whole new level when she stepped out in Paris wearing this ravishing red co-ord from Dior. 

For the Arab Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh, Melania donned a Dolce & Gabbana white suit and black blouse. The ever-stylish first lady paired the suit with Manolo Blahnik snakeskin stilettos.

We adored this chic look from Melania at the National Commemorative Event for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common. She was stunning in a cream coat by The Row with matching headpiece by Phillip Tracy.

Melania was effortlessly stylish in this divine bodycon dress by Dolce & Gabbana on her London visit. The First Lady chose the outfit to meet the Queen, teaming it with a wide-brimmed hat by Hervé Pierre.

Back in 2018, Melania wore a very cool colour-block shift dress by Victoria Beckham for a visit to the Royal Chelsea Hospital on another British visit.

For her first overseas visit as First Lady, Melania Trump departed the White House in style wearing a creme Max Mara sweater, which she teamed with an orange Hervé Pierre leather skirt and Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

The first lady was a vision in white for her visit to the Wailing Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem. For her visit to the women’s section of the wall, Barron’s mother wore a Michael Kors Collection skirt suit. Melania added colour to her outfit with red and white zebra striped Manolo Blank stilettos.

Melania looked gorgeous in green to welcome Queen Raina and King Abdullah II of Jordan to the White House in April 2017. The stylish first lady wore a belted draped dress by Hervé Pierre for her first meeting with a royal figure since her husband's inauguration. President Trump's wife completed her polished look with black pumps and her signature blowout.

First Lady Melania Trump disembarked Air Force One with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Palm Beach International Airport wearing high-waisted, white wide-legged Michael Kors pants paired with a black button-front blouse.

The first lady in red! Melania wowed wearing a custom coatdress by New York–based designer Alice Roi for her journey from the White House to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

The first lady looked sophisticated wearing a ruffled lace and tulle dress for an official dinner with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Melania visited children at the American International School in the Saudi capital Riyadh on May 21 sporting a khaki shirtdress. The first lady accessorized her ensemble with a wide brown belt and striped pumps.

The First Lady of the United States welcomed Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and First Lady Juliana Awada to the White House wearing a military-inspired Altuzarra skirt suit that featured a snake-stamped trim.

The first lady stunned wearing a deep v-neck dress that featured white appliqué detail for the annual Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride at the White House. Melania accentuated her waist wearing a thick black belt.

Melania kept cool in Florida wearing a sleeveless white cashmere knitted tea-length dress by Calvin Klein for her tour of the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, which she visited with Prime Minister Shinzō Abe’s wife Akie.

First Lady Melania Trump dazzled as her husband gave his first address to Congress on February 28. President Trump's wife sparkled wearing a Michael Kors Collection floral-embroidered crepe jacket and matching slit skirt, which together retail for $9,590.

The president's wife showed off a lighter shade of hair as she addressed the crowd at a rally in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday, February 18. The first lady looked stunning wearing a red cap-sleeve Alexander McQueen dress and a new lighter shade of blonde hair, while speaking briefly to the gathering and then reciting the Lord's Prayer.

Melania showed off a rare casual look on Super Bowl Sunday wearing a sky blue sweater and white jeans to a watch party held at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

