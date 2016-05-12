﻿
Shailene Woodley, Kristen Stewart and Julia Roberts: A history of bare feet on the red carpet

From Julia Roberts at Cannes to Cameron Diaz at a photo op for Charlie’s Angels, celebrities sometimes feel the need to kick off their shoes. We round up the stars who have foregone footwear on the red carpet for the cooling comfort only offered by bare feet...

Making her glamorous Cannes debut in an off-the-shoulder Armani Prive stunner and massive Chopard necklace, Julia Roberts chose to anchor her look with... nothing at all!
Shailene took to the ‘Divergent’ premiere red carpet in an unusual pairing: A plunging, glamorous Zuhair Murad white gown and naked feet.
Shailene showed up to the premiere of The Spectacular Now sporting shoes to match this stunning Prabal Gurung dress, but her heel broke and she decided to just go with it. Co-star Brie Larson wasn’t as daring.
Before presenting Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes, Emma Thompson pointed to the red sole on her Christian Louboutin shoes, noting “this red, it’s my blood.”
Julia Roberts presented George Clooney’s BAFTA in 2013 (the Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film) barefoot, because she’s Julia Roberts.
Kristen Stewart arrived at Ryerson Theatre for the TIFF premiere of ‘On the Road’ wearing a Zuhair Murad dress with no shoes. Robert Pattinson was neither by her side nor holding her shoes.
‘Private Practice’ star Kate Walsh opted to hold her shoes on the 2011 ‘In Style’ Golden Globes after-party red carpet.
Taylor Swift proved she’s just like anyone else who has to wear heels for a long time. Taylor’s foot tattoo got some air as she posed for a photo off stage in 2010.
Zooey Deschanel, perpetual quirky girl, walked the red carpet for ‘Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy' in London's Leicester Square wearing a ruffled pale-yellow dress and no footwear.
Nicole Kidman made a getaway on a boat after her photocall for ‘Birth’ at the 61st Venice Film Festival on September 8, 2004.
‘Charlie’s Angels 2: Full Throttle’ star Cameron Diaz was her typical L.A. beach babe self at the film’s premiere red carpet with co-stars Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore.
