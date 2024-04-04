Jennifer Hudson wows in Cher-inspired sheer corset in backstage photos with famous friends

And I Am Telling You… Jennifer Hudson stole the iHeartRadio Awards on Monday night as she rocked a sheer black corset backstage.

The singer made an appearance at the annual awards show rocking a silver sequin bodycon dress with feather detailing before changing into a nude-lined bodysuit with sparkling embellishments and a leather trench coat for her performance on stage alongside Cher.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX

"Such a fun night celebrating music and reconnecting with old friends! Thank u @iheartradio!" she captioned the post which saw her posing with Meryl Streep, Jared Leto, Ice Spice and Lance Bass and AJ McLean.

The look was inspired by Cher's iconic 1986 look that she wore to the Oscars, revealed Jennifer's stylist Maeve Reilly. "Had the honor of recreating one of Cher's iconic looks for Jennifer Hudson. And a little birdie told me she loved it, and my entire life was made."

© Kevin Mazur Meryl, Cher, and Jennifer attend the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

"Cher!!! The ICON that you are. It was my absolute honor and privilege to not only pay tribute to you last night, but to sing alongside you! Thank you, @cher, and congratulations on your well deserved @iheartradio Icon Award!!!" Jennifer added.

Jennifer also reunited with her Dreamgirls co-star Beyonce, who received the iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer Hudson and Beyonce pose backstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, was a night that celebrated the biggest names in music for their contributions and achievements.

The event, hosted by Ludacris, saw performances by Justin Timberlake, Tate McRae, Green Day, Jelly Roll, while Beyonce's surprise appearance made it a night to remember.

Taylor Swift won three awards, including Artist of the Year, but she was not in attendance; she instead sent a video message thanking fans.

On the red carpet, Katy Perry, 39, turned heads in a bold black fishnet dress, while JoJo Siwa, 20, and Ice Spice, 24, each brought their unique style to the red carpet with Dancing with the Stars alum JoJo wearing a Kiss-inspired jumpsuit.