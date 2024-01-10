Natalie Portman exposes bare chest in cut-out dress after 'confirming' split from Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman made another solo red carpet appearance after seemingly confirming her split from her husband, Benjamin Millepied – but she didn't need a date as all eyes were on her show-stopping dress.

The 42-year-old looked phenomenal at the 14th annual Governors Awards in LA on Tuesday, oozing vampy glamour in a black Schiaparelli gown that exposed her bare chest with a risqué cutout.

The chic ensemble boasted a gold, chunky chain halterneck, nipped-in waist, and a figure-hugging silhouette that showcased her incredible physique, including her sculpted arms.

Adding more drama to her look, Natalie rocked bold red lipstick, winged eyeliner, and a bronzed complexion. She accessorized with a black clutch that also featured gold chain detailing, jewelry by Kirsten Drew, and perfectly manicured red nails.

One piece of jewelry that was notably missing was her wedding ring. Natalie has been pictured at several events without the band on her finger, including the recent Golden Globes, which she also attended without her husband.

© Getty Images Natalie Portman rocked a black Schiaparelli gown and she looked gorgeous

The 'Black Swan' actress and the choreographer, 46, are reported to have ended their 11-year marriage last summer after Benjamin allegedly had an affair with a 25-year-old climate activist, according to a report in the French publication, Voici, in June.

On June 7, the couple were pictured together looking happy at the French Open, however, a few days later, Natalie was seen wiping away tears on a bench while at a park with Benjamin and their kids.

© Getty Images Natalie wowed at the 2024 Governors Awards

Ahead of her appearance at the Governors Awards, the actress fuelled reports of their marriage breakdown by failing to reference Benjamin in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine.

In the interview, conducted at her home in Paris, Natalie mentioned living with her two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6, but notably omitted any reference to her husband, leading to further speculation the couple have split and are living apart.

© Getty Images Natalie rocked a bold red lip to maximize her vampy look

The last time she was publicly seen with Benjamin was at the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Australia in August 2023, although he left during half-time.

Natalie met Benjamin in 2009 while filming the dark drama that won her a Best Actress Oscar, Black Swan. Her future husband choreographed the ballet-focused film, and at the time, he was dating and living with fellow professional dancer, Isabella Boylston, although their relationship soon ended.

© Getty Images Natalie was pictured again without her wedding ring

"I met my husband on [the set of Black Swan], so I think I was in, like, dreamland," she said during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018.

"He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories]. It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don't know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, 'Oh this is the person.'"

© Getty Images Benjamin allegedly had an affair with a younger French woman

Benjamin and Natalie tied the knot in a Jewish ceremony in Big Sur, California, in 2012. They welcomed their son Aleph in 2011 – he is named after the first letter in the Hebrew alphabet – and their daughter, Amalia, was born in 2016.

