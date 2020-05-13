Loved Marianne's Normal People outfits? You're not alone & the high-street is full of dupes Marianne's black dress in Normal People is all over the (virtual) high-street - get the TV star's enviable look…

If you've watched Normal People, you'll no doubt be obsessed with the beautiful love story, the insane chemistry between Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, and you might have become smitten with Marianne's outfits on the show. Swoon! There's no denying that the stunning scenes in Italy turned us green with envy. Oh, how we wish we could be having an awkward al fresco lunch with our friends on holiday right now...

Although travel is off the agenda at the moment, it sure didn't stop us from mentally packing our suitcase as we watched Marianne play hostess with her pals.

RELATED: Who is Daisy Edgar-Jones in real life? Everything you need to know about her

Thankfully, the internet is awash with similar designs of Marianne's black dress - the same one she wore on the romantic bike ride with Connor around the local village. Ready to shop?

Get Marianne's black strappy dress...

Black Whistles dress with spaghetti straps, £97.75, John Lewis

BUY NOW

Linen blend dress, £24.99, H&M

ASOS DESIGN black sundress, £28, ASOS

Linen blend black dress, £59, & Other Stories

Black dress with spaghetti straps, £27, Topshop

Strappy midi dress, £59, Zara

Complete the look with a pair of white pumps

White trainers, £55, Superga

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.