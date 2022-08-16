﻿

9 stylish straw bags that look nearly identical to Prada's Raffia Totes

Shop our fave fishnet bag lookalikes at H&M, ASOS, Marks & Spencer and more

We've all seen THAT Prada logo straw tote all over Instagram, with stars from Gigi Hadid to Kim Kardashian showing off their woven shoppers from the luxury brand.

As it turns out, you don't have to splash the cash to get a similar bag, and we've the best high street straw bags that have the same easy going summery vibe, and come in very cool colours from lilac to sunny yellow.

GET INSPIRED: Prada Raffia Tote Bag, more colours, £1,450, Prada

Of course, you can shop the original raffia Prada bag, made from woven raffia, for £1,450 - but we think even designer label lovers will be tempted by these chic high street options. 

So check out our edit of the best straw bags for summer that are budget-friendly, in fun colours and neutrals, and also in a range of styles, from straw shoppers and totes, to crossbody looks too.

Niki Net Denim Blue Shimmer Fabric Shopper Bag, £8.50, Oliver Bonas

Bershka woven tote bag, £25.99, ASOS

Straw shopper in white, £17.99, H&M

String Tote, more colours, £55, Arket

Alex Max embroidered bag, £68, Outdazl

Marks & Spencer leather woven tote, £109, Marks & Spencer

Le Pliage Filet fishnet bag, more colours, £80, LONGCHAMP

Straw beach bag, more colours, , Amazon

Topshop rope string shoulder bag was £26 now £21, ASOS

