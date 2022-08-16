9 stylish straw bags that look nearly identical to Prada's Raffia Totes

Karen Silas
Shop Prada raffia tote bag dupes - cheap, budget straw bags in colours from light blue to lilac at M&S, ASOS, H&M, and more
We've all seen THAT Prada logo straw tote all over Instagram, with stars from Gigi Hadid to Kim Kardashian showing off their woven shoppers from the luxury brand.
MORE: 10 best affordable handbags that won't break the bank
As it turns out, you don't have to splash the cash to get a similar bag, and we've the best high street straw bags that have the same easy going summery vibe, and come in very cool colours from lilac to sunny yellow.
ROYAL HANDBAGS: The bold bag Kate Middleton is going to LOVE for summer
DESIGNER TRENDS: The 14 best designer beach bags for summer 2022
GET INSPIRED: Prada Raffia Tote Bag, more colours, £1,450, Prada
Of course, you can shop the original raffia Prada bag, made from woven raffia, for £1,450 - but we think even designer label lovers will be tempted by these chic high street options.
CELEBRITIES LOVE: Raffia Tote Bag, more colours, £1,450, Prada
So check out our edit of the best straw bags for summer that are budget-friendly, in fun colours and neutrals, and also in a range of styles, from straw shoppers and totes, to crossbody looks too.
Niki Net Denim Blue Shimmer Fabric Shopper Bag, £8.50, Oliver Bonas
Bershka woven tote bag, £25.99, ASOS
Straw shopper in white, £17.99, H&M
String Tote, more colours, £55, Arket
Alex Max embroidered bag, £68, Outdazl
Marks & Spencer leather woven tote, £109, Marks & Spencer
Le Pliage Filet fishnet bag, more colours, £80, LONGCHAMP
Straw beach bag, more colours, £17.98, Amazon
Topshop rope string shoulder bag was £26 now £21, ASOS
KEEP SHOPPING: 9 designer raffia bags to add to your forever wardrobe
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.