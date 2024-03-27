New Look's £27.99 chunky slider sandals are SO designer-inspired they made me do a double take

Are you going on a beach holiday soon? Are you looking for a new pair of sandals for a city break? Well, if you were thinking of buying a very expensive pair from Hermès for £730, good for you, but you might want to take a look at this pair from New Look that cost a mere £27.99.

Yes, £27.99. I'm actually shocked at this price.

I literally had to double take when I saw a photo of these shoes from the high-street store, and it's not just me, all the comments mention how "good" of a dupe they are and they also mention how comfortable they are as well. One happy customer wrote: "GORGEOUS, comfy and so so so cute! Super classy."

Designer-inspired pieces are everywhere on the British high-street right now - you can't ignore them, even Marks & Spencer is at it with its Hermès-style handbag.

Luxury brand Hermes isn't a stranger to high-street stores trying to emulate their designer pieces - the Oran sandals spurred on a million lookalikes, and they're still everywhere today. But the latest style I've seen on all the influencers is the Chypre sandals. According to the Hermès website the "techno-sandal in calfskin has an anatomical rubber sole and adjustable strap".

© Hermes The chunky black Hermès sandals are a hit with fashion influencers

The £730 sandals really are stunning and would arrive in a beautiful orange Hermès box. They have a calfskin insole and black goatskin lining. If someone wants to buy me a pair, please do! I'm a size 4.

If your budget doesn't stretch to Hermès, New Look has come to the rescue with a pair of sandals that aren't exactly the same, but boy do they bear a resemblance.

The website states: "Boasting a stylish chunky sole and cushioned padding, these black Comfort sliders are the perfect pair for all of your summer events."

These are only available in black and have a leather-look finish, with rip tape fastening. But the best bit is they have a cushioned padding for a comfy fit.

It's advised that if you are between sizes, you should size up.

I'm seriously tempted to order these for my holiday. I'd wear them with everything in the summer; no doubt with my favourite straight leg jeans and a nice little Chanel-inspired cropped jacket. Or I'll go for a daytime floral dress with the sandals and a cool crossbody bag. I think they'll be great for the beach as well, and if they're comfy, well, I'm sold.