11 easy chuck-on summer dresses we're adding to our basket right now It's all about the dress without a waistband at the moment…

We don't know about you but we're easing ourselves out of lockdown by wearing easy to wear smock summer dresses. Ideally, they wouldn't have annoying zips or uncomfortable waistbands, because we've spent the last four months feeling relaxed in gym leggings and loungewear and we're not ready to part with that feeling. Thankfully, voluminous summer dresses are huge right now - literally! Oversized dresses that you can just 'chuck on' are just what we all need. Finally, a trend that's both stylish and comfortable…

Topshop

Topshop has been selling a 'Yolke' dress for quite some time now, and it's super popular with customers. This summer's edition is this poplin chuck on dress with a bow on the back. Stunning!

Blue dress with a bow on the back, £39, Topshop

RELATED: The best beauty products to stop your makeup sliding off

Marks & Spencer

M&S is serving up the goods with this mustard yellow dress that all the influencers are loving right now. And why wouldn't they? Look at how comfortable it is - perfect for a day trip to a UK beach. By the way, check out the dress on @heartzeena - you'll totally want it.

Mustard yellow chuck on dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

H&M

The Swedish super brand has been killing it with its chuck on dresses - and they go out of stock faster than the speed of light. While we loved Vogue Williams' pink dress, we're really into this black version. With an airy smocked bodice and the short puff sleeves, this is a dress you'll reach for time and time again.

Black chuck on dress, £19.99, H&M

New Look

While a lot of the chuck on frocks are midi length, there are some mini versions around. We love this super cute white dress - perfect if you want to team with a pair of Veja trainers, sandals or boots. A very versatile dress.

White poplin dress, £17.99, New Look

MORE: Kate Middleton's best white outfits revealed - her most elegant looks to date

ASOS

There are a lot of smock dresses on ASOS right now and we could happily browse for hours for the perfect one. However, this pink one from PIECES stole a piece of our heart. See what we did there?

Pink poplin dress, £40, Pieces at ASOS

River Island

Bring the sunshine to your wardrobe with this yellow puff dress from River Island. If yellow isn't your thing, don't despair, it comes in other shades.

Yellow maxi puff dress, £38, River Island

SHOP NOW

GET OUTSIDE: 13 summer picnic essentials everyone needs

& Other Stories

This baby blue voluminous square neck dress has on-trend puff sleeves, ruffles and an open back. Gorgeous, don't you think?

Blue chuck on dress, £135, & Other Stories

Nasty Gal

Oh, how dreamy is this lilac smock dress? It also comes in black and white as well, if lilac's not your thing.

Lilac chuck on dress, £19, Nasty Gal

Zzzz: Need some new summer pyjamas? These are the best new ones you can buy right now

Zara

You can always count on Zara to bring out an IT dress and this vibrant orange dress with cutwork embroidery is a summer smash.

Orange chuck on dress, £49.99, Zara

Yolke

Trust a brand that's renowned for nightwear to bring out day-wear that looks super comfortable - plus, the bright lemon print of this dress is a joy to look at. This flattering midi dress features a belted now which will allow you to nip it into the waist.

Lemon print dress, £195, Yolke

Daily Sleeper

We couldn't give you a round-up of amazing summer dresses without a Daily Sleeper Atlanta frock. This is potentially the dress of the summer and the A-list have been loving it. This dress works for any occasion and is made from 100% linen and comes with a matching hair ribbon.

Atlanta dress, $320, Daily Sleeper

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.