Black-owned fashion brands to support on Black Pound Day and everything you need to know Saturday 1 Aug is Black Pound Day – here’s how to get involved

The #BlackLivesMatter movement shone a light on racial prejudice and inequality and milllions joined in with protests after the horrifying death of George Floyd. It’s up to us to make sure the work of promoting change and dismantling systematic racism continues, and one new initiative that is helping push the movement forward is Black Pound Day. So what is it, and how can you help? We’ve got all the answers. Scroll down for a list of black-owned fashion brands to support, and visit https://blackpoundday.uk/ for a comprehensive list of vendors across all sectors.

WATCH: Black Pound Day - what is it and how can you get involved?

What is Black Pound Day?

The campaign hopes to motivate UK shoppers – starting with at least one day per month to begin with - to buy from black-owned businesses, both locally and online to help make the retail economy fairer and more diverse.

“Black Pound Day is a real solution-based, community-empowering campaign and motivating endeavour that will leave a better infrastructure for the next generation to walk into,” reads the campaign’s Instagram account.

When is Black Pound Day?

It began on 27 June and going forward will be held on the first day Saturday of the month. The next one is 1 August.

How can I support Black Pound Day?

You can lend your support to Black Pound Day by shopping from black-owned businesses and brands, and recommending them to your friends and posting them on social media, tagging black-owned businesses and using the hashtag #BlackPoundDay. If you want to go the extra mile you can take part in the #BlackPoundDayChallenge by creating a video for your social channels explaining exactly how you’ll be supporting Black Pound Day.

And after you’ve made your purchases you can upload your receipt to the official website to help calculate the total spending power of Black Pound Day.

Black-owned fashion brands to shop on Black Pound Day

YALA JEWELLERY

Yala Jewellery Koru beaded arrow earrings, £45, Wolf & Badger

Yala Jewellery’s gorgeous range of intricate designs are made with sustainable materials and it's a company that is female-founded and black-owned with roots in Kenya and the UK. It’s a collaboration between the owners and a group of talented Kenyan artisans who work together to create handmade quality jewellery, including rings, bracelets and necklaces.

ONALOO

Baby gift band set, £13, Etsy

Onaloo make stunning African print clothing for babies, toddlers and kids. Their gorgeous baby headbands are Etsy bestsellers, and it’s easy to see why.

TELFAR

Telfar longline logo print T-Shirt, £ 147 £88, Farfetch

Telfar Clemens has been designing genderless clothing since 2005 and his motto of "it’s not just for you – it's for everyone", is the driving force behind his trendy range of off-kilter basics, deconstructed denim and shopping bags.

KINGSLEY LEATHER

Kingsley Leather bow tie, £65, Etsy

Self-taught craftsman Kingsley Thompson opened his bespoke leather goods shop in 2013. He originally dove into the traditional craft of leatherwork when he decided to make himself a wallet and was inundated with requests from friends and family who recognised his talent. Kingsley creates his sleek range of handmade wallets, belts, key rings, cufflinks, and wow – dapper leather ties - from his home workshop in Cheltenham, England.

NUBIAN SKIN

Nubian skin Coocooa nude bralette, £27, ASOS

We all need a piece of skin-toned underwear in our wardrobe, but until recently it was impossible to find designs that matched any skin tone apart from peach. Nubian Skin founder Ade Hassan set out to change this and the result is a range of carefully edited lingerie for women of colour.

TOVE STUDIO

Ceres tie-detailed gathered cotton-poplin midi dress, £425, Net-A-Porter

London-based duo Camille Perry and Holly Wright worked together at Top Shop before deciding to branch out on their own, pooling their 15 years of fashion experience. Their range of timeless dresses and tops are extremely covetable indeed.

