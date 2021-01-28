Valentine’s Day lingerie: 18 sexy underwear sets to treat yourself to this year

Carla Challis
Sexy Valentine’s lingerie can be flattering, comfortable and seriously stylish – and now’s the time to treat yourself to some new Valentine’s Day underwear! Take your pick from cute and colourful lingerie sets to beautiful bodies and bustiers from M&S, Ann Summers & more
Since a lockdown Valentine’s Day is going to be more romantic dinners at home and snuggling on the sofa than the usual OTT Valentine’s celebrations, there’s even more reason to invest in some seriously stylish and unashamedly sexy Valentine’s lingerie.
Whether it’s a sexy Valentine’s Day lingerie set you’re searching for, a vintage-inspired bra, a beautiful body or even a Bridgerton-inspired corset, Valentine’s lingerie should be about what makes YOU feel good – and if you’re single, treat yourself. Even if it the grandest plan you have for it is to sit under your loungewear while you binge-watch Bling Empire.
SHOP: 18 amazing Valentine's Day gifts for him from the funny to the thoughtful
SHOP: Valentine's gifts for her: Cute, creative and fun gifts to make her smile
From luxury lingerie sets from La Perla and Agent Provocateur to more affordable Valentine’s lingerie from Ann Summers and M&S, this is the best lingerie to buy right now…
Izzy balconette bra, £38, and matching thong, £18, Boux Avenue
SHOP NOW
The candy pink shade is a sweet alternative to red and we love the intricate detailing and embroidery.
And if you're wanting to up your game, there's a suspender to match, too.
MORE: 15 funny Valentine's cards to give your other half a giggle
Hero bra, £34, and matching high-waisted briefs, £18, both Ann Summers
The floral embroidery on this Ann Summers lingerie is a contemporary makeover of the traditional red and black we’ve come to associate with Valentine’s Day lingerie.
Pair with the high-waisted thong for a burlesque-inspired look.
Fallen angel balcony bra, £46, and matching briefs, £24, Curvy Kate
Curvy Kate’s fuller bust range includes this beautiful garnet red balcony bra and briefs. Definitely one to get the pulses racing!
Coco De Mer lingerie set, from £80, ASOS
For luxury lingerie, Coco De Mer is your go-to and they’ve created this Marilyn plunge bra and thong set to add some fire to your V day celebrations.
MORE: 14 of the most romantic hotels in the UK to book post-lockdown
Lace midi bra top, £25, and matching full briefs, £16, Figleaves
A longline bra can look as beautiful as it does sexy, and offers a little extra support. This Figleaves Curve set includes an intricate lace bra with full briefs.
Satin soft bra, £27, &Other Stories
Offset your skin tone with &Other Stories’ pastel-hued bra. The 50s style lace and candy pink are gloriously retro.
La Perla bra, £190, and matching briefs, £110, Net-A-Porter
La Perla are the purveyors of luxe underwear, and their floral embroidered set is a gorgeous alternative to hearts.
Mesh bra, £15, and matching briefs, £6, Monki
Romantic florals are always having a moment, but Monki’s married the vintage pattern with a modern triangle shape with their bra and brief set. Cute.
Peonies bralette, was £40, NOW £25.95, Free People
Peonies and lace make for the most gorgeous pairing on this Free People bra. It’s the perfect lounge to bedroom bra.
Les boys les girls bra, was £48, NOW £28, and matching briefs, was £28, NOW £14, John Lewis
Not into pink or red? Go green! Les Girls Les Boys daisy lace bra and matching briefs are the most gorgeous khaki colour.
The padded bra features a pretty scalloped edge and the briefs a subtle daisy print.
READ: Kim Kardashian's SKIMS lingerie launches in red - just in time for Valentine's Day
Bustier and matching briefs, Victoria's Secret
SHOP NOW
Victoria’s Secret’s retro heart bustier is so cute it deserves to be seen. The flirty design is practical too, with underwired cups and a plunge neckline.
There's also briefs and a garter belt to match.
Wacoal plunge bra, £46, and matching briefs, £31, Harvey Nichols
Warcoal’s designs look expensive but are surprisingly affordable.
This deep grey lace set deserves a place in your everyday underwear rotation as much as it does a special occasion.
Flocked design bra, £16, and matching briefs, £8, Marks & Spencer
M&S is always our underwear go-to, and they’ve plenty of gorgeous lingerie for Valentine’s too.
Set against sheer black mesh, how fun is this kiss-flocked and ruffle design?
Tallis lingerie set, £56, Bluebella
If it’s uber sexy you’re looking for, head to Bluebella and their range of Valentine’s lingerie, which includes this seductive yet chic Tallis set.
Lace bra with trim, £89.99, Anine Bing
Black lace is a classic combo, but the contemporary shape of this Anine Bing bra brings it bang up to date.
MORE: The BEST roses to send your loved one
Push up lace body, £24.99, H&M
Looking for something that extra bit special? Try a body, like this push-up lace body from H&M, with padded cups and a high cut. Seriously sexy.
Carmella body, was £345, NOW £119, Agent Provocateur
This Agent Provocateur body has a tapered waist and peek a boo panels in the most rich shade of purple.
Corset, £36, Urban Outfitters
For all you Bridgerton fans, delight your own Duke of Hastings with this colourful corset. Available in 7 colours, including this pastel pink, it’s bound to get him burning for you.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.