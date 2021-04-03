Victoria Beckham declares the spring print we all need to wear this season

Victoria Beckham is the reigning queen of fashion and she's just declared gingham as the summer's biggest trend. Unveiling her latest collection, the designer has created a number of gorgeous gingham pieces, and word's already spreading. Reese Witherspoon, Amanda Holden and Louise Redknapp have all been spotted wearing the classic print – and we're taking note.
Marks & Spencer, New Look, H&M and more are selling the dreamiest gingham frocks right now, and VB would definitely approve! From smocks to wrap dresses, puff-sleeved styles to skater silhouettes, there's something for everyone on this summery roundup. Look ahead to the sunnier seasons and get shopping!
RELATED: 10 picnic-ready outfits: From M&S dresses to ASOS jumpsuits & MORE
Pink Gingham Dress, £19.49, New Look
SHOP NOW
At 25% off this pretty pink number is a total bargain. Reduced to £19.49, just imagine how cute it would look paired with crisp white trainers and a matching scrunchie.
SHOP: 18 best shackets to buy now for your spring wardrobe refresh
Green Gingham Dress, £19.49, New Look
SHOP NOW
Go gorgeous in green this summer. New Look's square neck smock features statement puff sleeves, a keyhole detail at the back and the sweetest frill trims.
Bell Sleeve Gingham Dress, £420, Victoria Beckham
SHOP NOW
This gingham print is an original VVB artwork that has been digitally printed in Italy. Made from fluid viscose faille, this summer dress also comes in a midnight blue and white gingham print.
Blue Gingham Dress, £40, River Island
SHOP NOW
Make a statement in this sky blue beauty.
Turquoise Gingham Dress, £19.99, H&M
SHOP NOW
H&M's smocked style is ultra-flattering thanks to its shirred bodice and softly draping skirt.
Yellow Gingham Dress, £12.99, H&M
SHOP NOW
Nothing says summer like sunshine yellow! For just £12.99, you can get your hands on this gingham mini dress.
Anima Gingham Dress, £60, Monsoon
SHOP NOW
Monsoon's summer edit is a thing of dreams, and this forest green frock is going straight in our baskets.
Cobalt Gingham Dress, £24.50, Monsoon
SHOP NOW
Dorothy vibes anyone? Reduced from £49 to £24.50, this cobalt dress is absolutely timeless.
Bambah Gingham Dress, £315, Farfetch
SHOP NOW
Look lovely in lime this season. Farfetch recommends styling your new favourite dress with box-fresh trainers and gold hooped earrings and a nude handbag.
Gingham Midi Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer
SHOP NOW
This must-have midi is at the top of our wish lists. Effortlessly elegant, add sandals, a belt and wedges before heading out on date night.
Petite Gingham Dress, £17.24, New Look
SHOP NOW
How chic is this mint mini dress? We're in love with the sweetheart neckline and short puff sleeves.
Gingham Tea Dress, £13.49, New Look
SHOP NOW
Shop this flirty tea dress in the New Look sale for £13.49 – winning.
Green Gingham Dress, £49.99, Mango
SHOP NOW
This fit and flare style would look seriously glam with gladiator sandals.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.