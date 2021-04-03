﻿
vb-gingham

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham declares the spring print we all need to wear this season

This classic print is perfect for summer

Megan Bull

Victoria Beckham is the reigning queen of fashion and she's just declared gingham as the summer's biggest trend. Unveiling her latest collection, the designer has created a number of gorgeous gingham pieces, and word's already spreading. Reese Witherspoon, Amanda Holden and Louise Redknapp have all been spotted wearing the classic print – and we're taking note. 

Marks & Spencer, New Look, H&M and more are selling the dreamiest gingham frocks right now, and VB would definitely approve! From smocks to wrap dresses, puff-sleeved styles to skater silhouettes, there's something for everyone on this summery roundup. Look ahead to the sunnier seasons and get shopping! 

RELATED: 10 picnic-ready outfits: From M&S dresses to ASOS jumpsuits & MORE

new-look-gingham-dress

Pink Gingham Dress, £19.49, New Look

SHOP NOW

At 25% off this pretty pink number is a total bargain. Reduced to £19.49, just imagine how cute it would look paired with crisp white trainers and a matching scrunchie. 

SHOP: 18 best shackets to buy now for your spring wardrobe refresh

green-gingham-dress

Green Gingham Dress, £19.49, New Look

SHOP NOW

Go gorgeous in green this summer. New Look's square neck smock features statement puff sleeves, a keyhole detail at the back and the sweetest frill trims. 

victoria-beckham-gingham

Bell Sleeve Gingham Dress, £420, Victoria Beckham

SHOP NOW 

This gingham print is an original VVB artwork that has been digitally printed in Italy. Made from fluid viscose faille, this summer dress also comes in a midnight blue and white gingham print. 

river-island-gingham-dress

Blue Gingham Dress, £40, River Island

SHOP NOW

Make a statement in this sky blue beauty. 

Hm-turqoise-gingham-dress

Turquoise Gingham Dress, £19.99, H&M

SHOP NOW

H&M's smocked style is ultra-flattering thanks to its shirred bodice and softly draping skirt. 

hm-yellow-gingham

Yellow Gingham Dress, £12.99, H&M

SHOP NOW

Nothing says summer like sunshine yellow! For just £12.99, you can get your hands on this gingham mini dress. 

monsoon-green-dress

Anima Gingham Dress, £60, Monsoon

SHOP NOW

Monsoon's summer edit is a thing of dreams, and this forest green frock is going straight in our baskets. 

monsoon-gingham

Cobalt Gingham Dress, £24.50, Monsoon

SHOP NOW

Dorothy vibes anyone? Reduced from £49 to £24.50, this cobalt dress is absolutely timeless. 

lime-gingham

Bambah Gingham Dress, £315, Farfetch

SHOP NOW

Look lovely in lime this season. Farfetch recommends styling your new favourite dress with box-fresh trainers and gold hooped earrings and a nude handbag. 

ms-gingham

Gingham Midi Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW

This must-have midi is at the top of our wish lists. Effortlessly elegant, add sandals, a belt and wedges before heading out on date night. 

nl-petite-dress

Petite Gingham Dress, £17.24, New Look

SHOP NOW

How chic is this mint mini dress? We're in love with the sweetheart neckline and short puff sleeves. 

green-black-gingham

Gingham Tea Dress, £13.49, New Look

SHOP NOW

Shop this flirty tea dress in the New Look sale for £13.49 – winning. 

  mango-gingham

Green Gingham Dress, £49.99, Mango

SHOP NOW

This fit and flare style would look seriously glam with gladiator sandals. 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about victoria beckham

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.