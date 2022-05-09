The 10 best designer beach bags for summer 2022

Quelle horreur! That last minute booking for a trip to the French Riviera, certainly sounded like a great idea at the time, but after sifting through your holiday wardrobe, you've just discovered that you are missing one crucial item off your packing list: a stylish beach bag.

Admittedly, there are items that could well be considered more 'essential' to your trip abroad – fair enough, you're not going to make it very fair without your passport and obviously SPF should rank pretty high up on your list (we're not in the mood for lobster, unless it’s on the menu obviously) – but a chic beach bag is always a good idea.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue stuns in flowy dress as she holidays in France

Just ask Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who donned a Prada raffia bag on her latest jaunt abroad. We have a feeling this is going to be the Insta It-bag of the summer.

The model enjoys a lavish getaway with her trusty Prada beach bag

For starters, any holiday involving sun and sea is bound to require intense preparation. If you're spending a whole day on the beach, you'll need sunglasses, towels, a floaty cover up, a camera, a water bottle, three novels and enough euros for a pint of ice cream – the list goes on.

And if you've gone away with friends, don't get me started. The devil works hard, but the mum of the group works harder. Think plasters, after sun and an enormous spare hat.

Unfortunately, slimming down your packing to accommodate the latest (ungenerous) carry-on restrictions feels like a must in this day's economy – no one wants to face the utter mortification of getting caught out at the front of the boarding queue. But let's just say, there are other ways of cutting corners. Leave your hairdryer at home if you must, rather a beach bag is the ultimate seascape accessory.

But where to start? With so few days left before you jet off, Hello! Fashion has taken all the stress out of your holiday wardrobe shopping and picked out the 10 best designer beach bags to accompany you on your travels:

Raffia tote bag, £1,400, Prada

Small leather-trimmed woven raffia tote, £495, Loewe x Paul's Ibiza

Coiba leather-trimmed woven raffia tote, £695, Isabel Marant

Moon leather-trimmed raffia tote, £270, STAUD

Cactus watermill small leather-trimmed woven straw tote, £350, Altuzarra

Window shopper woven-leather basket bag, £358, Dragon Diffusion

Line net basket bag, £150, Muuñ

Small woven-raffia basket bag, £530, Paco Rabanne

Panier leather and raffia-crochet basket bag, £880, Saint Laurent

Kamilla broderie-anglaise linen tote bag, £950, Chloé

