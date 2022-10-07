The 15 most popular Halloween makeup looks for 2022 according to TikTok These are the spooktacular beauty looks to inspire your costume

As we approach spooky season, many are looking for the perfect Halloween makeup look to tie their costume together.

The hashtag #halloweenmakeup has a whopping 5.6 billion views on TikTok. The platform has become the go to place for MUAs to flex their creative muscles, and inspire us with show stopping designs. Halloween is by all accounts, their time to shine, and provides the perfect place for us to get inspiration as we start to plan our looks.

MORE: The most fashionable Halloween costumes for 2022

RELATED: Elvis and Priscilla Presley's most iconic fashion moments

Thankfully for us online beauty retailer, Justmylook has analysed the latest TikTok data to rank the most popular Halloween makeup for 2022, revealing which spook-tacular looks we’re going to be seeing everywhere this Halloween. Unexpectedly, Barbie is the most popular Halloween make up look according to the study.

The long awaited movie starring Margot Robbie has been setting trends all year (Barbiecore anyone?) across the fashion and beauty industry with the hashtag for the makeup look pulling in 195.5M views on TikTok. Crowd favourite, Harley Quinn is proving popular year on year with fans, making the top three with an incredible 96.4M views.

MORE: Margot Robbie's best Barbie fashion looks

Experts at the beauty retailer have shared the top trending makeup looks that beauty lovers will be recreating this Halloween.

The most popular Halloween makeup looks according to TikTok:

Barbie makeup

Among the star-studded guests at almost every red carpet this year, there seems to be but one unspoken rule: Barbiecore. The trend has been not so quietly creeping into pop culture for the last couple of months, following leaked photos of Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie from the set of the upcoming live action film. Barbie makeup has amassed 195.5M views on TikTok.

Minion makeup

Inspired by the untold story of one twelve-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain. The latest Minions film, The Rise of Gru has inspired a viral makeup trend, with 99.6M views on TikTok. Now all you need is blue dungarees and a yellow t-shirt.

Harley Quinn makeup

This is the second time a Margot Robbie pop-culture moment has made it on this year's most popular Halloween makeup looks. Comic book villain Harley Quinn is a fan favourite and classic halloween beauty look with 96.4M views on the TikTok hashtag.

Mermaid makeup

One of the most hotly anticipated films this year is without a doubt The Little Mermaid, which has been turned into a live action movie. Ariel is played by Halle Bailey, one half of the Grammy-nominated R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle. Her role signifies one of the few times a Disney princess has been played by a Black lead, and the milestone moment has inspired a wave of haunting siren inspired beauty looks for Halloween, and 96.3M views on TikTok.

Witch makeup

Perhaps as a result of the return of 1993 classic Hocus Pocus, there has never been a better time to try a spellbinding makeup look. Let the Sanderson sisters' coven of evil witches (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) be your inspo this Hallows' eve. 44.5M views says it all.

Skeleton makeup

An eternal classic, skeleton makeup is still a favourite beauty look for MUAs on TikTok this Halloween with 40.4M views. If you want to try something new perhaps go for a split skeleton makeup look, you'll be the fright of the night.

Stranger Things makeup

Vecna is the main antagonist from the fourth season of Stranger Things. Portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower, this fearsome sentient creature has become a spooktacular reference for many to try their hand at playing dress up with this year. One for the pros, it has 36.6 views on the hashtag Vecna.

Vampire makeup

Add dark drama to your halloween with a makeup look that is unexpectedly flattering. Vampire makeup, which has garnered 32.6M views, pairs perfectly with the gothic-glamour style that has been trending on the likes of Nicola Peltz and Dove Cameron. Just don't forget your cape.

Pamela Anderson makeup

Thanks to Lily James' portrayal of Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy this Halloween is set to become a Baywatch throwback year, with 23M views for Pamela Anderson makeup. The 1990’s bombshell is the ultimate inspiration for anyone who wants to recreate her iconic style. Pink furry hats at the ready.

Bridgerton makeup

Probably the least scary on the list, ensure you are the ‘talk of ton’ with a stunning Phoebe Dynevor inspired beauty look. The Netflix hit series is a clear frontrunner for Halloween with 8.5M views on TikTok for #bridgertonmakeup.

Priscilla Presley makeup

The former wife of American singer Elvis Presley, as well as co-founder and former chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises has one of the most iconic beauty looks of our generation, and TikTok clearly agrees, with 7.7M views and counting. Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama has only served to remind us of the glamour of Priscilla Presley, played with aplomb by Olivia DeJonge.

Marilyn Monroe makeup

Ana De Armas is to thank for the popularity of Marilyn Monroe makeup this Halloween, with over 7.2M views on TikTok. Her latest film Blonde is a dramatic look at the 1950s icon's rise to fame and her tragic demise.

Catwoman makeup

Zoë Kravitz recently took on the role of Catwoman, starring opposite Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in The Batman. She was clearly born to play the part and TikTok's creators have been inspired Selina Kyle, the cat burglar who has a love-hate relationship with her nemesis, Batman. Catwoman makeup now has over 4.6M views.

Wonderwoman makeup

Israeli actress Gal Gadot has achieved global stardom for her portrayal of Wonder Woman, and it’s not hard to see why. Since first stepping into the role back in 2016, Gadot has come to embody the classic heroine of the DC Comics. Thankfully this is one of 2022’s favoured beauty looks with 2.5M views, so we can all get in on the action.

Targaryen makeup

Although relatively new, House of Dragons is already quickly becoming a pop-culture touchstone with 155K views on TikTok for Targaryen makeup. The Game of Thrones spin off show's silver-haired family is also predicted to be one of the most popular costumes this Halloween.

Source: TikTok

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.