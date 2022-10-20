7 lip stains that will last all evening

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There are plenty of occasions when touching up your makeup is simply not an option, nights when you're having far too much fun to check on your makeup situation. Enter: the lip stain.

A long-lasting lip product that requires zero additional effort beyond its initial application is the low-maintenance girl's beauty saviour. Lips stains, usually water or gel-based for easy absorption, are different to lipsticks in that they are usually liquids rather than solids. The pigment is absorbed by your lips, staining them, as the name would suggest, and providing a hit of colour with a superior staying power.

Sounds ideal, right? When applying a lip stain, it is key to remember that you will be afforded far less 'play time', as it is often dubbed, before the formula sets in place. Ensure you have a steady hand before beginning as mistakes will be difficult to correct and seek out products with handy doe foot applicators (a spongy wand with a sloped edge) for your best shot at total precision.

Hello! Fashion shares the best long-lasting lip stains that won't budge all evening:

For a comfortable, ultra-flattering shade, look no further than Charlotte Tilbury's Petal Pink. The formula is easy to build – ideal for achieving varying levels of colour payoff in accordance with your preferences – and not at all drying.

Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love in Petal Pink, £25, Space NK

"This product just hits different," says Rihanna, and it absolutely does. The endurance level on Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle is no joke. I'm basically still rocking it a week later.

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain in Zesty Bestie, £17, Harvey Nichols

Originally created as a nipple tint for exotic dancers in 1976, Benefit's Benetint is a beauty icon. It lasts for hours, and its super flattering rosy shade looks amazing on a wide variety of skin tones.

Benefit Benetint, £16, Cult Beauty

Weightless and extremely easy to apply, Bitten Lip Tint is one of Victoria Beckham Beauty's standout products.

Bitten Lip Tint in J'Taime, £32, Victoria Beckham Beauty

With a lightweight, water-like texture, Clarins has knocked it out of the park with its fruity-smelling lip stains.

Clarins Water Lip Stain in Red Water, £19, Allbeauty

Aussie beauty brand Ere Perez's lip stain, created from beetroot extracts, provides a really flattering hit of colour – plus it smells exactly like old-school face paint which is extremely pleasing.

Ere Perez Beetroot Cheek & Lip Tint in Joy, £26.20, Naturismo

If you're after a high-shine finish with excellent staying power, YSL Beauty's Vernis À Lèvres Water Stain Lip Gloss – though somewhat less widely available than one would hope – more than delivers.

YSL Beauty Vernis À Lèvres Water Stain Lip Gloss in Wet Vermilion, £31, Look Fantastic

