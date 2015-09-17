Alec Baldwin takes newborn son Rafael to New York Fashion Week

North West isn't the only youngster who's had pride of place on the front row at New York Fashion Week. Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria took their newborn son Rafael to the Carmen Marc Valvo show – and the three-month-old was as good as gold.

The trio completed the family outing with their eldest child, two-year-old daughter Carmen, who was dressed adorably in a colourful patterned red and grey dress.

Proud dad Alec showed there was no need for a babysitter as he took charge of the feeding and cradling duties and was pictured kissing the top of his son's head. Meanwhile Hilaria looked after their daughter and cuddled her on her lap during the show.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are also parents to daughter Carmen

The mum-of-two got dolled up for the event, coordinating with little Carmen in a striking red dress. She completed her look with a slick of red lipstick and styled her hair into voluminous waves.

The yummy mummy later shared a picture on Instagram of her sweet family, captioning it "Familia" in her native Spanish.

The actor, 57, welcomed his little boy in June of this year

Hilaria and Carmen enjoyed some quality mother-daughter time at another show on the same day, where they were joined by Alec's daughter Ireland from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

The Extra star had a change of outfit and showed off her flawless post-baby figure in a burgundy mini dress. Little Carmen was the picture of cuteness in a white frock matched with a white bow.

Fashion model Ireland was seated next to the pair for the Badgley Mischka show and rocked a white wraparound dress that featured a daring split.

Hilaria Baldwin and Carmen were joined by Ireland Baldwin at another show

"Love these two #nyfw15," Hilaria captioned an Instagram photo of her daughter and stepdaughter.

Alec, 57, and Hilaria, 31, married in June 2012 in New York City. The couple welcomed their first child a year later, followed by baby Rafael in June 2015.