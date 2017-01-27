Queen Letizia mixes designer gown with affordable jewels that cost under £10

The Duchess of Cambridge isn't the only royal who knows how to mix high and low fashion. Queen Letizia, who is known for turning heads with her glamorous style, recently accessorised a designer gown with affordable jewels. The mum-of-two stunned on Thursday, January 26 wearing a full-length burgundy gown that featured delicate embroidery by Felipe Varela to greet foreign ambassadors at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Letizia paired the sophisticated frock with a set of matching diamante earrings from the Portuguese brand Parfois. The black and burgundy costume jewels are price-friendly ringing in at only around £5. The brunette beauty completed her look sweeping her tresses into an elegant low chignon.

VIEW GALLERY

Queen Letizia wore a stunning gown with afforable jewels

It has been a fashionable week for the 44-year-old. On Wednesday Letizia and her husband King Felipe VI attended the 'Agroexpo' Agriculture International Fair in Don Benito, Spain. The stylish royal stepped out for the occasion once again mixing high-low fashion. Letizia kept warm at the engagement wearing a BOSS color block short wool coat, which she wore over a black Zara cape jacket, white BOSS pussy bow blouse and black pants. A few days prior on January 23, Letizia traded her trusty trousers for a chic tweed sheath dress. The Queen joined her husband and mother-in-law Queen Sofia at the National Sports Awards at the El Pardo Palace in Madrid. Letizia was on hand to present Olympic athlete Ruth Beitia with a National Sports Award trophy.

VIEW GALLERY

The earrings cost around £5