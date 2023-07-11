I'm a fashion editor and these are the only Prime Day fashion deals I'm shopping for

Amazon Prime Day - one of the biggest shopping events of the year - has finally landed. This means getting our hands on a huge range of tech, homeware, fashion and beauty products with unmissable discounts for 48 hours, from 11-12 July.
While the online retailer might not always be your first port of call for fashion buys, there are some pretty amazing deals on clothes and accessories right now. Think Superga, UGGs and Tommy Hilfiger, to name just a few. But the best bit? All of our favourite fashion brands have dropped their own sales today to get in on the action.
Looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe for less? Or perhaps you want to finally invest in that capsule wardrobe piece that's been slightly out of your budget? Whatever it is, today and tomorrow are most definitely the time to buy. To save you time scrolling we've searched for all of the best fashion deals you can find online right now. Check back for updates as we expect more will be going live throughout the event. Happy shopping!
The best Prime Day fashion sales overall
The best Prime Day fashion deals to shop now
Mango
Mango has one of the best sales we've seen this Prime Day, with 100s of new season pieces discounted. Looking for a wedding guest outfit? We love this pink satin midi dress, which you can shop with over 60% off.
& Other Stories
There's up to 60% off in the & Other Stories sale, from the brand's signature floral dresses to linen shorts and knitted crop tops. We love this ultra flattering wrap midi skirt paired with everything from tube tops to oversized tees.
Arket
Arket's sale has extended our shopping lists with chic leather strappy sandals, utility jackets and wrap dresses all on sale with big discounts. Our first purchase? This black knitted dress that will become the hardest working piece in our wardrobes.
Reiss
Reiss has some amazing discounts this Prime Day, like the bestselling Hollie blazer with 30% off. You'll also find wedding guest dresses and timeless accessories with big mark downs.
Net-a-Porter
From Zimmermann dresses to Isabel Marant jackets and Manolo Blahnik heels, Net-a-Porter's sale is a dream. Known for its laidback glamour, we were very excited to see several Staud pieces have been discounted, like this cut-out lilac dress with 45% off. The perfect wedding guest outfit, we love it paired with metallic accessories.
AllSaints
AllSaints is known for leather jackets and the short sleeved Ripley is the perfect layering piece this summer. Elsewhere on the site, there's up to 50% off some beautiful dresses and new season staples.
Nobody's Child
Nobody's Child has the most stunning collection of dresses, from wedding guest options to more casual pieces. Many have now dropped in the Prime Day sale, like the popular Alexa dress which we love styled with a pair of chunky boots.
H&M
Only on Prime Day could you get one of H&M's bestselling blazers for £16. The oversized piece can be paired with your midi dresses or the matching trousers for a summer power suit. With up to 60% off everything, we also have dresses and off-duty denim on our shopping list.
New Look
New Look is already well-loved for its coveted, affordable dresses and right prices are seriously low with up to 60% off in the sale. This pretty pink floral midi is just £15.
COS
COS is so good for capsule wardrobe pieces and this trench coat with 50% off is a must for the transitioning seasons. From office-appropriate dresses to jacquard silk shorts, there's a lot to love in this sale.
Missoma
Missoma just dropped one of its best ever sales, with the celeb-favourite brand (think Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid) adding huge discounts to its coveted jewellery pieces. This chain necklace has 65% off and it's going straight in our baskets.
ASOS
We can always count on ASOS for an incredible sale. There are discounts on 1000s of must-have summer-ready pieces, with an extra 20% off using the code WAVES. Want to wear the crinkle swimsuit trend for less? This ASOS DESIGN version is just £15.
John Lewis
John Lewis has up to 50% off womenswear brands like Hobbs, Whistles, Mint Velvet and Mango (to name just a few!) This wear-everywhere dress from Mint Velvet is one you'll bring out every summer and you can shop it with 50% off.
River Island
We've had our eye on this polka dot dress for a while and it's just dropped in River Island's Prime Day sale. You'll also find everything from dresses and occasionwear to tailored workwear.
Farfetch
Farfetch only drops a sale this good once or twice a year, with up to 60% off current and past season collections. We've had our eye on AGOLDE's classic straight-leg jeans for a while, and they now have 50% off. The classic style is a forever wardrobe staple, making them a worthy investment.
