Charlize Theron makes a monochrome statement in Madrid

Charlize Theron was the epitome of elegance as she stepped out in a statement monochrome ensemble in Madrid on Thursday. The 41-year-old actress, who was promoting Fast & Furious 8, stunned in a white silk Gucci blouse with ruffle and pussycat bow detailing which added volume to her petite frame. A black pleated mini skirt showcased the star’s enviable sculpted legs and to finish off the look, Charlize opted for a pair of strappy black stilettos.

Charlize Theron was the epitome of elegance as she stepped out in Madrid to promote Fast & Furious 8

To enhance her outfit further, the award-winning actress wore her blonde hair down in loose waves, while her natural beauty was subtly accentuated with a touch of peach blush, a flick of black eyeliner and lipstick in a soft pink shade.

Charlize has had plenty of fabulous looks throughout her film tour. On Tuesday, while in Berlin, she stunned in a floor-length Christian Dior gown, and on Wednesday she unleashed her inner Parisienne while out and about in the French capital. Dressed head-to-toe in black, the talented actress rocked Christian Dior for the second day in a row, wearing a pair of ultra-skinny trousers with the designer’s name emblazoned on the waistband. This time, Charlize went all out when it came to accessories, dazzling in a diamond necklace and coordinating drop earrings.

The award-winning actress channelled her inner Parisienne in the French capital on Wednesday

A busy mother-of-two, Charlize recently opened up about the ways in which becoming a parent has changed her beauty routine. She explained that her somewhat hectic family life leaves her very little spare time, and hence she looks to simple yet effective skincare to keep her complexion looking radiant.

The South African beauty also revealed that there are certain skincare habits she is passing on to her children, particularly when it comes to sun protection. "Lip balm and sunblock, always. I wear sunblock every single day," she said when speaking to Vogue. "I like the La Mer lip balm and the La Roche-Posay sunblock. It's in my bag, it’s in the car, I'm always slathering myself and my kids in it – we're big sunblock people."

