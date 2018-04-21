Meghan Markle stuns in blue Stella McCartney gown as she celebrates The Queen's 92nd birthday with Prince Harry Meghan looked beautiful in her second outfit of the day…

Meghan Markle stepped out for her second public engagement of the day on Saturday as she joined The Queen and her fiancé Prince Harry to celebrate Her Majesty's 92nd birthday with The Queen's Birthday Party – as broadcast on BBC One from the Royal Albert Hall. The soon-to-be bride chose a stunning Stella McCartney blue gown for the occasion, and delighted the crowds and millions of viewers on her arrival. While Prince Harry - president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust - was expected at the event to give a speech, Meghan's attendance was an unexpected surprise for royal-watchers.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arriving at the concert

The former Suits actress chose to style her hair in a low bun for the occasion, keeping her signature makeup look soft and simple. She accessorised with a Naeem Khan 'Leo' clutch bag and her Manolo Blahnik navy suede BB heels. Earlier that day, Meghan had attended an Invictus Games reception with Harry, this time opting for a green floral midi dress to keep cool in the hot weather - by none other than cult celeb-favourite designer Self Portrait.

The bride-to-be's clutch was a tribute to her Leo star sign

Saturday night's event is only Meghan's second official engagement with The Queen – in March, she attended the Commonwealth Day service with Her Majesty, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and her husband-to-be Prince Harry. The countdown is well and truly on for the couple's upcoming nuptials, which will take place at Windsor Castle on 19 May.

Speaking of the big day, rumours are still rife as to who will be the designer to create Meghan's wedding dress - and while we won't find out until she walks down the aisle, fashion experts have been quick to share their predictions with HELLO!. Esteemed bridal designer Caroline Castigliano told us: "I think Meghan's dress will be in a delicate lace with very subtle beading, designed with a deep V neckline and long lace sleeve. The sleeve will likely show her skin tone through so you can see the beauty and delicate detail of the lace."

Meghan Markle talking to Princess Anne' husband, Sir Timothy Laurence