HELLO!'s amazing auction: win a shopping spree with Sarah Jessica Parker Find out how you can go shopping with Sex and the City's very own Sarah Jessica Parker!

HELLO! will be celebrating its 30th birthday from the 6 May for the entire week, and so to celebrate the last three decades of covering the most important royal and showbiz stories, from weddings to babies to christenings, we have some amazing plans to make the landmark birthday one to remember! One of the highlights of our week of celebrations will be an incredible online charity auction that will feature a number of one-of-a-kind items and unique experiences – including an incredible shopping trip with Sex and the City's very own Sarah Jessica Parker!

The one-off shopping experience will take place at the SJP Collection in New York, where the Hollywood star will walk the lucky bidder through her collection and help to select the perfect pair of shoes to be custom-ordered. Not only that, but legendary actress Joan Collins has donated a pair of stunning Versace boots from her wardrobe for the auction, as well as a personal beauty consultation - just you and Dame Joan - at a luxury hotel. But it doesn't end there!

Sentebale, the charity for which Prince Harry is the founding patron, have donated an original photograph of Prince Harry taken on an official visit by Getty Images' Royal photographer, Chris Jackson. De Beers Diamond Jewellers, one of the biggest names in fine jewellery, have donated a Dewdrop rose gold Five Diamond Bracelet, along with a private Diamond Masterclass with renowned expert Andrew Coxon, the President of De Beers Institute of Diamonds, at the Bond Street store. Fashion and jewellery designer, Natasha Zinko, is also giving a bespoke necklace in 14 carat yellow gold with white diamonds as an auction prize!

The proceeds from the auction will be split between Sentebale and 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund. Prince Harry co-founded Sentebale back in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in memory of both their mothers, Diana, Princess of Wales and Queen Mamohato Bereng Seeiso. Speaking about the charity, the Prince previously said: "I always wanted to go to an AIDS country to carry on my mother’s legacy. I don't want to take over from her because I never will – I don't think anyone can – but I want to try to carry on and make her proud."

Meanwhile, David marked ten years as the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF in February 2015. The charity helps children around the world to deal with issues such as bullying, violence, child marriage and missed education and to achieve their potential. Speaking about the charity, David said: "I launched my own fund with Unicef because I wanted to build a safer world for children. When you see children walking around barefoot on glass, or those you know have HIV, that's when it gets difficult because you think, 'They're the same age as my son or daughter.'"

To bid on HELLO!'s amazing auction, visit hello30birthday.com