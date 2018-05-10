Mel B and daughter Phoenix Chi twin in sequins at HELLO!'s 30th birthday The ladies looked sensational at the London event

Singer Mel B and her daughter Phoenix Chi looked amazing at HELLO!'s 30th anniversary birthday party at Dover Street Market in London on Wednesday evening. The ladies both chose sassy sequinned mini-dresses for the star-studded event, looking more like sisters than mother and daughter as they posed for photographers on the red carpet. Spice Girl Mel dazzled in a multi-coloured dress with check detail and a red striped neckline, while 19-year-old Phoenix was effortlessly cool in a shimmering silver dress and grey over-the-knee boots by Balmain, priced £2270. The pair were in great spirits as they mingled with guests and enjoyed the evening.

Mel B and daughter Phoenix Chi

We love how Mel teamed her vibrant mini-dress with this season's key footwear look, neon stilettos. Beauty-wise, the star went for a smouldering smoky eye, nude lip and eye-catching white nail polish. Both mum and daughter wore their hair up for the party, with Phoenix adding a touch of mystique in her blue-tone sunglasses.

Standing beside Phoenix at the party, Mel told HELLO!: "When you were a baby I did a big photoshoot with HELLO! magazine but you won't be able to remember this, hence we're at the 30th celebration birthday party and she's 19. That's scary. We're very happy to be here. It's very cool."

When asked about her memories of the photoshoot with Phoenix as a baby, Mel joked: "You didn't poop your nappy too bad and you didn't cry too much so it was a win-win situation!"