Lupita Nyong'o's leopard & lace slip dress looks like designer - but I spotted the price and it's so affordable

Leopard print is so hot this summer and if you don’t believe me just take a look at the leopard and lace dress that Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o just wore.

The Black Panther star looked purr-fect as she stepped out in the NYC sun wearing a stunning Betsey Johnson 'Hollywood Midi' slip dress which incredibly only costs $89.99.

© Raymond Hall Lupita Nyong'o is seen walking in midtown on June 19, 2024 in New York City wearing a Betsey Johnson dress

While the dress would be *fire emoji* for evening with some strappy high heeled sandals and a clutch bag, Lupita showed how to style this trending look for daytime.

The star, whose new movie A Quiet Place: Day One, hits theaters on June 28, wore the affordable-luxe look with leopard print pumps, a structured black leather top handle bag, and summer-ready gold sunglasses with ombré lenses.

© Betsey Johnson Lupita wore: Betsey Johnson Hollywood Midi Dress in Leopard

$89.99 at Betsey Johnson

Leopard and lace is probably the sexiest way to wear the slip dress trend, and there are quite a few options to choose from right now.

Shop more looks: Dolce & Gabbana to ASOS

Leopard and lace, from left to right: Dolce & Gabbana; Topshop at ASOS; Reformation; and Scotch & Soda at Nordstrom. Shop below

If you want to go full-on luxury, you’ll want to take a look at Dolce & Gabbana’s silk blend satin lingerie dress in the designer’s iconic leopard spots, which comes in sizes 36 to 54. The knee-length look has a sweetheart neckline and a lace-trimmed split at the leg.

Celebrity favorite Reformation, beloved by everyone from Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez to Jennifer Aniston (who recently wore the same Reformation dress in two different colors), has the 'Belva' style, a minidress version that’s similar to Lupita’s look. Made from lightweight 100% silk charmeuse, the V-neck mini dress features a peek-a-boo cutout at the bodice which is so on trend.

For a bargain lookalike, Nordstrom' sale has Scotch & Soda’s petite lace trim slipdress, with a print in olive and red for a bit of edge, discounted by 50%, with a sale price of $94.

Or Topshop’s sheer crinkle lace trim mini dress is only $59.99, and comes in plain black and colorful floral print, too. But note that it’s sheer so you’ll really need to think about what to wear underneath!

© Pascal Le Segretain Lupita is well known for her amazing style

Whether you choose Dolce & Gabbana or a more affordable version, this style of dress is a great investment because it will take you from summer to the colder seasons, too. It will look just as amazing with sandals right now as with black boots come winter, and you can style it with a leather or cropped denim jacket this fall.